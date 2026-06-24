Candidates For Office Announced
CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE ANNOUNCED
MIDDLETOWN, RI (JUNE 24, 2026) – This week, the following Middletown residents announced their candidacy for local and state offices.
Middletown School Committee (Vying For Three Open Seats) :
- Greg Huet
- Wendy Heaney
- Theresa Spengler
Middletown Town Council (Vying For Seven Open Seats):
- Leon Amarant
- Michael Flynn
- Terri Flynn
- Christopher Logan
- Rick Lombardi
- Charlie Roberts
- Paul Rodrigues
- Christopher Rowe
- Dennis Turano
- Antone Viveiros
- Barbara VonVillas
State House Of Representatives
State Senate
- Louis P. DiPalma (Senate District 12)
Each submitted the proper paperwork Wednesday, June 24 prior to the 4 pm deadline in Town Hall.
For more, visit https://mdl.town/Candidates online for additional information from the Secretary of State’s office.
Document Link:
About Middletown
The Town of Middletown is a vibrant municipality located on Aquidneck Island, known for its scenic beauty, historic landmarks, diverse economy and strong sense of community. For more information about all we have to offer, visit MiddletownRI.gov online.
Media Contact
Matt Sheley
Public Affairs Officer
401-842-6543
msheley@middletownri.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.