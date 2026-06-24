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Candidates For Office Announced

Candidate Paperwork For Election 2026

CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE ANNOUNCED

MIDDLETOWN, RI (JUNE 24, 2026) – This week, the following Middletown residents announced their candidacy for local and state offices.

Middletown School Committee (Vying For Three Open Seats) :

  • Greg Huet
  • Wendy Heaney 
  • Theresa Spengler 

Middletown Town Council (Vying For Seven Open Seats):

  • Leon Amarant
  • Michael Flynn
  • Terri Flynn
  • Christopher Logan
  • Rick Lombardi
  • Charlie Roberts
  • Paul Rodrigues
  • Christopher Rowe
  • Dennis Turano
  • Antone Viveiros
  • Barbara VonVillas

State House Of Representatives 

State Senate

  • Louis P. DiPalma (Senate District 12)

Each submitted the proper paperwork Wednesday, June 24 prior to the 4 pm deadline in Town Hall.

For more, visit https://mdl.town/Candidates online for additional information from the Secretary of State’s office.

Document Link:

About Middletown

The Town of Middletown is a vibrant municipality located on Aquidneck Island, known for its scenic beauty, historic landmarks, diverse economy and strong sense of community. For more information about all we have to offer, visit MiddletownRI.gov online.

Media Contact

Matt Sheley

Public Affairs Officer

401-842-6543

msheley@middletownri.gov

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Candidates For Office Announced

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