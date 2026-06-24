State and Local Partnership Delivers $105M Wastewater Transformat...

Project Protects Water Quality in the Barge Canal While Affordably Modernizing Essential Services for Thousands of Residents

A new $105 million regional wastewater system is transforming critical infrastructure in western Wayne County, protecting water quality in the Barge Canal while delivering more reliable and cost-effective service to thousands of residents across five municipalities. The project is made affordable for local ratepayers with support of the State’s premier water infrastructure funding programs, including $41 million in grants.

The Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority’s new centralized wastewater treatment facility replaces four aging plants serving the Towns of Marion, Macedon, and Walworth, and the Village and Town of Palmyra. The project is designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen environmental protections, and support long-term community growth.

Leaders of the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and Department of Environmental Conservation met with local officials Wednesday to tour the facility and celebrate the tangible impacts of the State’s nation-leading investments in clean water.

"This project exemplifies the importance of Governor Hochul's $3.75 billion clean water investment," EFC President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said. "The State’s financial assistance for this project will save local ratepayers an estimated $97 million in debt service. EFC will continue delivering the financial support communities need to modernize essential systems while keeping costs sustainable for families and businesses."

“This centralized wastewater treatment facility project in Wayne County showcases the importance of state and local partnerships as we modernize wastewater systems, increase resilience and reliability, and ensure the protection of our natural resources,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “Under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State continues to invest billions of dollars in projects through successful initiatives like DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project program that are not only integral to safeguarding public health and the environment, but also ensure essential upgrades remain affordable for all of our communities.”

The new regional wastewater system demonstrates how strategic infrastructure investments can deliver environmental, operational, and financial benefits at the same time. By replacing four aging plants with a single modern facility, the project improves treatment performance, streamlines operations, provides a long-term solution designed to serve the region for decades, and allows the participating communities to share costs across a regional system. The centralized system is expected to remain in service for 30 to 40 years, more than double the lifespan that could have been achieved through upgrades to the existing facilities.

New York State's investment was critical to making the regional project possible and affordable. The $105 million project received $41 million in grants through the State's Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure and Water Quality Improvement Project programs, helping the communities pursue a regional solution that would otherwise be difficult to finance locally. The remaining costs were supported through low-interest financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the State’s primary tool for helping municipalities invest in water quality improvements without overburdening ratepayers.

Modern wastewater treatment infrastructure plays a vital role in protecting public health and the environment. By removing pollutants before treated water is discharged into local waterways, these systems help safeguard water quality, support healthy ecosystems, and protect critical resources like the Barge Canal. The new facility strengthens system reliability and resilience, ensuring communities can continue to depend on essential wastewater services during periods of peak demand and extreme weather.

This project recently received the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s George F. Ames PISCES Award for Excellence in System Partnerships, recognizing the successful collaboration among the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority, participating municipalities, and New York State.

Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority Executive Director Marty Aman said, “The success of this project reflects years of collaboration, planning, and commitment among our municipal partners and the State. Beyond the environmental benefits, it demonstrates what can be achieved when multiple entities work together toward a shared goal. In addition to the extraordinary level of funding through EFC and DEC, we are very appreciative of the administrative and regulatory guidance that was provided by both agencies in helping us to overcome the many challenges that were encountered on this project.”

Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chair and Town of Macedon Supervisor Kim V. Leonard said, “The towns of Macedon, Marion, Palmyra, Walworth, and the Village of Palmyra, with the expertise of the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority, have been working diligently to complete this multi-million state-of-the-art sewer treatment plant for several years. I am very proud to be on hand to celebrate this facility, defining shared services and empowering areas in Wayne County to grow residentially, commercially, and industrially at an affordable cost. This is a great example of why local governments need to work together. It saves our taxpayers millions of dollars if we each had to invest in our sewer treatment plants in accordance with environmental rules and regulations.”

Village of Palmyra Mayor Richard T. Perry said, "This project demonstrates what can be accomplished when neighboring communities work together to solve complex infrastructure challenges. By partnering with neighboring municipalities and the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority, we secured significant State assistance and spread the cost of a major infrastructure investment across the region, which helped reduce the burden on local taxpayers. This opportunity allowed us to pursue a long-term solution that would have been difficult for any one community to achieve on its own. While projects of this scale can present challenges, we appreciate the continued commitment of the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority and its partners as they work to ensure the system operates successfully for the benefit of all participating communities. Overall, this regional approach provides a more sustainable and cost-effective wastewater system that will serve our communities well into the future while protecting our shared natural resources. It's a positive investment in our residents, our environment, and the long-term health of the entire region."

Town of Walworth Supervisor Laura Elsbree said, “The Town of Walworth is very excited to be part of this collaboration between four towns and the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority. We look forward to a future of working together.”

Nation-Leading Investments in Water Infrastructure

New York State continues to increase its historic investments in water infrastructure. The 2027 budget announced by Governor Hochul sets the national standard with a transformational $3.75 billion water infrastructure investment plan, which brings total clean water investments to $10 billion since 2017.

Municipalities and eligible entities can apply for the first installment of this funding on EFC’s website. Governor Hochul has made $425 million available through the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant programs. Applications also are being accepted for $78 million in Water Quality Improvement Project, Non-Agriculture Nonpoint Source, and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Planning Grant programs through the State’s Consolidated Funding Application.

EFC’s Community Assistance Teams are available for one-on-one consultations to help municipalities prepare strong applications.

New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from State’s investments using EFC’s project impact dashboard and DEC’s water grants data portal.