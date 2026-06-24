BEST INTEREST DECISION AS MODIFIED

Decision to Dispose of Trust Parcels through the Trust Statewide Land Sale Programs

TLO Statewide Land Sale Programs FY2027-2032

MH Parcel(s) Multiple Parcels

Action: Adopt the Best Interest Decision dated March 5, 2026, regarding the above referenced disposal as final, without modification. This decision document, combined with the Best Interest Decision dated March 5, 2026, constitutes the final decision on this matter, in accordance with 11 AAC 99.040.

Notice under 11 AAC 99.050. The Trust Land Office published the public notice of the decision to dispose of Trust parcels through the Trust Land Office Statewide Land Sale Programs in the Fairbanks Daily News Miner, Peninsula Clarion, The Seward Folly, Petersburg Pilot, Wrangell Sentinel, and the Daily Sitka Sentinel, on the State of Alaska’s online public notice website, and distributed the notice to the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Petersburg Borough, City and Borough of Wrangell, and City and Borough of Sitka, Doyon Limited, Cook Inlet Region, INC., and Sealaska Corporation, the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, and other interested public and private parties on March 13, 2026.

Summary of Request of Reconsideration: On June 3, 2026, the TLO received a Request for Reconsideration in response to the executed Best Interest Decision Affirmed, published on May 21, 2026. The request detailed the adjacent neighborhood and community’s concerns with the potential disposal of the subject Trust parcel serialized as MHPAR S20006 located in Seward, Alaska also known by as “Blueberry Hill.” The request for reconsideration restated the for limited infrastructure in the adjacent neighborhood – Questa Woods, insufficient parcel-specific data, inadequate time for community input on the Trust’s decision to dispose of the parcel, and disagreement of the potential disposal of the subject parcel in its entirety.

Trust Authority Consultation: The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority was consulted on this matter on February 19, 2026.

Modifications: The TLO considered all timely comments, but none demonstrated why the Best Interest Decision dated March 5, 2026, should be substantively modified in any way to better serve the best interest of the Trust and its beneficiaries. However, in response to comments received during the Public Notice period which ended on April 20, 2026, and the request for reconsideration received on June 3, 2026, the Executive Director is withdrawing the subject Trust parcel serialized as MHPAR S20006 from inclusion in the Decision to dispose of Trust Parcels through the Trust Statewide Land Sale Programs at this time.

Final Decision of the Executive Director: Considering all of the above, the Executive Director of the Trust Land Office hereby adopts the Best Interest Decision dated March 5, 2026, as final.

Reconsideration: Persons who submitted timely written comments during the notice period that ended April 20, 2026, are eligible to request reconsideration of this final best interest decision under 11 AAC 99.060(b) within 20 calendar days after publication of the notice or receipt of the final decision, whichever is earlier. A request for reconsideration must be submitted in writing to the Executive Director. This request must be accompanied by the fee established by the Executive Director under 11 AAC 99.130, which has been set at $500, to be eligible for reconsideration. Before filing an appeal to the Superior Court under AS 44.62.560, a person must be eligible to request and must actually request reconsideration within the time specified above.

The Executive Director shall order or deny reconsideration within 20 calendar days after receiving the written request for reconsideration. If the Executive Director takes no action during the 20-day period following the request, the request is considered denied. Denial of a request for reconsideration is the final administrative decision for purposes of appeal to the superior court under AS 44.62.560.

To see the signed Best Interest Decision as Modified please click the below link:

https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/BID-as-Modified-FY2027-2032-v1_0.pdf