MoDOT Hosts Route 115 Public Meeting, July 7

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold an open-house style public meeting for its Route 115 (Natural Bridge Rd.) Safety and Operational Improvements project from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. The meeting will be held at the Pine Lawn City Hall, 6250 Steve Marre Ave., 63121. The project covers the corridor from Lucas and Hunt Rd. to St. Louis City limits.

The meeting is being held to provide an update on the project, which includes discussing an issue MoDOT found during construction and to share with attendees a potential alternative design. Attendees can stop by at any time during the open house style meeting to view current and potential alternative design plans, and share their thoughts/concerns on the project. A formal presentation is not scheduled.

The Route 115 Safety and Operational Improvements project addresses aging pavement and pedestrian facilities. As part of the project, existing sidewalks along the corridor will be upgraded to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Constructing new sidewalks will also provide a continuous pedestrian accessible route along the corridor.

For further information on the Route 115 project, visit Natural Bridge Rd. (Route 115) Improvement Project | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).

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