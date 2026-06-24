North Carolina withdraws permit application for Red Snapper season

The NC Division of Marine Fisheries has asked to withdraw the Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) application for Red Snapper that would have allowed a 62-day recreational season from July 1 through Aug. 31. Until further notice, it remains unlawful to possess Red Snapper taken from North Carolina waters or from federal waters.

North Carolina was one of four Southeastern states that received a Red Snapper EFP from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries for a pilot project to explore whether states can collect near real-time data to monitor the recreational Red Snapper fishery. However, a federal court granted a preliminary injunction sought by plaintiffs in a lawsuit that precluded these EFPs.

The injunction will not be resolved before the July 1 recreational season start date. The DMF will consider submitting a revised EFP application next year, which will continue to focus on collecting recreational harvest and discard data.

Should NOAA Fisheries announce a shorter 2026 federal recreational season for Red Snapper in the South Atlantic, North Carolina would follow the federal season.