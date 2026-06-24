Summer is around the corner!

Dear Neighbor,

Summer is in full swing, and there’s a lot happening across our communities. From major road safety improvements and investments in public transit to the neighborhood events and festivals that make this time of year so special, there’s plenty to be excited about.

As your State Representative, I’m focused on delivering results that make a real difference in people’s daily lives — fixing roads, improving transportation and investing in the infrastructure that keeps our communities connected and moving forward. In this edition, I’m excited to share some updates on projects, events and opportunities that are helping build a stronger future for our region.

We’re finally getting Washtenaw Avenue fixed! After years of crumbling pavement and potholes, this long-overdue resurfacing project is moving forward.

Discover the best of summer in our community with upcoming festivals, outdoor concerts, neighborhood markets and more.

Community Conversation: Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Panera Bread (3205 Washtenaw Ave. in Ann Arbor)

Summertime in Michigan!

Michigan summers are a great time to slow down, catch up and support the local programs that make our towns feel like home. Our neighborhoods are hosting outdoor music series, farmers markets and community festivals over the next few months.

If you’re looking for travel plans across the state, the Michigan Festivals and Events Association has a comprehensive summer guide online. For events right here in our local communities, you can find more schedules through these calendars and local staples:

Across Washtenaw County: Destination Ann Arbor maintains a great, comprehensive calendar of community events across the county and in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti: The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is back at Top of the Park from June 12-28 with outdoor music, movies under the stars and local food trucks! In July, the Ann Arbor Art Fair returns to our downtown streets to feature incredibly talented people from across the country. You can also explore local farmers markets and heritage festivals in Depot Town using the online Ypsilanti Event Guide .

Northville and Plymouth: Town Square in downtown Northville is hosting a live music series and historic walking tours throughout the summer. In Plymouth , the Friday night concerts at Kellogg Park remain a classic neighborhood pastime alongside the weekend farmers markets!

Superior Township and South Lyon: Superior Township has excellent parks and outdoor spots highlighted on their township community page. South Lyon is hosting strolls, movie nights in the park and local summer festivals to keep the town center active.

My team and I will be out at local festivals, farmers markets and concert series over the summer. If you see us around, please come say hello and share what’s on your mind!

Local Progress: Washtenaw Avenue Resurfacing

If you’ve traveled on Washtenaw Avenue recently, you know it needs work. For years, drivers, bus riders and residents have dealt with deteriorating pavement along one of the busiest roads in our community.

That’s why I’ve been pushing to get this project on the state’s fixed list, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been successful. MDOT is now moving forward with plans to resurface Washtenaw Avenue, bringing long-overdue improvements to this critical corridor.

As the department develops those plans, it’s considering a number of options for how the road could function in the future, including ideas like a center turn lane and dedicated bus lanes. Those decisions will ultimately be made by MDOT, but getting this project into the pipeline was a critical step toward making Washtenaw Avenue safer, smoother and more reliable for everyone who uses it.

You can view the project plans and learn more here.

If you have thoughts you’d like to share with MDOT regarding the project plans, residents can reach MDOT at: [email protected].

This is exactly the kind of investment our community deserves. By fixing roads we rely on every day and improving how people move through our region, we can make commutes safer, strengthen public transit and improve quality of life for residents across our area. I’ll continue working to make sure our community’s voice is heard as this project moves forward.

I’m looking forward to seeing you around town this summer as we continue working together to make our communities a safer, fairer place to live!

In solidarity,

Jason Morgan

State Representative

Michigan’s 23rd House District

Want to know when our next community event will be scheduled? Follow my Facebook page for the latest updates and events!