Warren Lawmakers Back Full Funding Effort for Innovate Mound Reconstruction to Complete Project Between 8 Mile and I-696

LANSING, Mich., June 25, 2026 — State Reps. Mai Xiong (D-Warren), Mike McFall (D-Hazel Park) and Donavan McKinney (D-Detroit) are backing a renewed effort to secure full federal funding for the Innovate Mound Segment II reconstruction project in Warren, a major infrastructure effort aimed at fully rebuilding the corridor between 8 Mile Road and I-696.

Macomb County has already secured $8.75 million in federal congressional funding toward the $100 million project, in addition to a $2.5 million appropriation in the FY 24-25 state budget sponsored by Rep. Xiong to improve safety, reduce congestion and improve freight and commuter mobility along one of the region’s key transportation routes. However, officials say additional funding is still needed to complete the project.

“I’m proud to have previously secured $2.5 million for the reconstruction of Mound Road.” Xiong said. “Continued federal investment through the INFRA program is essential to fully complete the Mound Segment II project. This corridor is critical to connecting residents with major employers, supporting local businesses and ensuring goods move safely and efficiently throughout the region.”

Macomb County is preparing an application for the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highways Projects (INFRA) grant program, with the goal of securing federal discretionary funding to close the remaining gap.

“Infrastructure is about people,” McKinney said. “When we invest in safer roads and more reliable transportation, we’re investing in workers, families, and the communities that depend on these connections every day, which is why I support securing the funding needed to finish it.”

The Innovate Mound project is a multi-phase reconstruction effort central to Macomb County’s transportation network. Officials note that full completion will improve traffic flow, support regional economic development and enhance freight efficiency.

“We’ve made meaningful progress, but finishing this project is what matters most,” McFall said. “It will ease congestion, strengthen our economy, and ensure this corridor can safely support the growth of our region.”

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