DNR Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Private Dock Rules for Georgia's Coast

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Coastal Resources Division (CRD) is seeking public comment on proposed rules governing private recreational docks (associated with residences) located over state-owned tidal water bottoms.

CRD on Tuesday, June 23, briefed the Georgia Board of Natural Resources on a proposal to amendments to Subject 391-2-1 of the Rules of the Department of Natural Resources. These new rules would establish a formalize the current process for CRD to authorize the construction, reconstruction, modification, and maintenance of private docks in Georgia's tidal waters by issuing revocable licenses. The rules would also formalize the process for inspections and enforcement of private dock standards.

What the Proposed Rules Do: The proposed rules would: Codifies formal standards and procedures for reviewing private recreational dock applications.

Create a clear, publicly available framework for how CRD evaluates and approves private dock applications.

Provide definitions for commonly used terms to improve clarity for applicants, agents and CRD staff.

Increase some allowable size limits for dock components.

Create a formal variance process for certain dock standards.

Generally not require professionally engineered or architect-stamped plans.

Require applicants seeking electrical service to a dock to provide proof that they have applied for a local electrical permit.

Incorporate conditions intended to protect manatees and other protected species.

Establish a clear enforcement process and opportunities to resolve compliance issues. What the Proposed Rules Would Not Do: The proposed rules: Do not apply to commercial docks, marinas, or community and neighborhood docks.

Do not require dock builders to hold a general contractor's license or any additional certification.

Do not require professionally engineered or architect-stamped drawings for typical applications.

Do not create application, licensing, or permitting fees.

Do not prohibit docks from being built on smaller creeks when they meet applicable standards.

The proposed rules largely codify existing procedures that CRD is using to review private dock applications. The rules apply only to private recreational docks located over state-owned tidal water bottoms and do not affect commercial docks, marinas, or community and neighborhood docks. The proposal will provide a transparent, publicly reviewed framework for how private dock applications are evaluated and approved while continuing to allow residential access to Georgia's creeks, rivers, and tidal waterways.

The proposed rules are the culmination of a multi-year effort that included extensive public outreach, stakeholder engagement, and review by the Board of Natural Resources. Following public input received in 2024, CRD paused the rulemaking process and convened a stakeholder committee comprised of citizens and representatives from the marine regulatory, consulting, and construction industries. The committee met from July 2024 through May 2025, resulting in both a consensus document and minority report. CRD subsequently hosted a public town hall meeting and incorporated additional public feedback into the current proposal.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we've heard is that these rules create a completely new dock permitting program," said Jill Andrews, CRD's chief of Coastal Management. "In reality, much of what is proposed reflects the process we've been using. The difference is that these standards would now be written into rule, giving property owners, applicants and contractors a clear and consistent set of expectations that can't be changed without approval by the Board of Natural Resources."

Private recreational docks provide waterfront property owners with access to navigable waterways for boating, fishing and other water-dependent recreational activities. Since the expiration of a federal Programmatic General Permit in 2022, applicants have been required to obtain both a federal permit and a state-issued revocable license. The proposed rules would formally codify standards and procedures that have been administered under an interim operating framework while rulemaking proceeded.

CRD recognizes that questions have been raised regarding the proposed rules and encourages interested citizens to review the full proposal.



The department emphasizes that the rules are intended to provide greater clarity and consistency in the review of private recreational dock applications, and do not impose new fees or professional certification requirements on applicants or dock builders. The proposed rules also include a formal process for addressing violations.

Written public comments will be accepted through July 24, 2026. Mailed comments must be postmarked by July 24, and emailed comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on that date.

Comments may be submitted to: Jill Andrews

Coastal Resources Division

One Conservation Way

Brunswick, GA 31520 Email: crd.comments@dnr.ga.gov Submit Public Comment

The Board of Natural Resources is scheduled to consider final adoption of the proposed rules at its meeting on Aug. 25, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the DNR Boardroom, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Suite 1252 East, Atlanta, Georgia.

Additional Resources

About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Media Contact

Tyler Jones

Public Information Officer

Coastal Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov

912-230-9709