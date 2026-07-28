August is Shooting Sports Month Per Proclamation by Gov. Brian Kemp

In recognition of Georgia’s rich outdoor heritage and the significant economic impact of the shooting sports industry, Governor Brian Kemp has proclaimed August as Shooting Sports Month in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is encouraging Georgians of all experience levels to celebrate by visiting a public shooting range, learning new shooting skills, and safely enjoying shooting sports throughout the month.

This proclamation recognized the important role hunting and recreational shooting have played in Georgia’s history, culture, and traditions. Each year, millions of Georgians participate in hunting and shooting sports, helping support wildlife conservation while contributing to the state’s economy.

In 2024 alone, the shooting sports and hunting industry contributed an estimated $2.7 billion to the economy and supports nearly 11,000 jobs. In 2025, the state received over $19.2 million in conservation funding through the Pittman-Robertson Act, derived from sportsmen and women who purchase firearms equipment and ammunition which provides funding back to states for work that supports wildlife and habitat management.

Where should you go? To a Georgia public shooting range, of course!

Georgia has more than 45 public archery and shooting ranges available in the state, many of them available on public land like Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) or Public Fishing Areas (PFAs).

For more information on public ranges in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/AllRanges.

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