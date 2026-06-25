neuMedia Introduces neuAgent, an AI Investigative Assistant Built Into neuTracker

neuTracker

A natural-language forensics copilot that drives neuTracker's on-chain investigation tools - and grounds every finding in the blockchain itself, not guesswork.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- neuMedia LLC today introduced neuAgent, an artificial-intelligence assistant embedded directly in its neuTracker blockchain forensics platform. neuAgent lets investigators conduct complex on-chain investigations in plain English — asking questions, tracing funds, and developing leads through natural conversation — while grounding every result in neuTracker's deterministic, reproducible blockchain analysis.The distinction is deliberate. Rather than generating answers from a language model's general knowledge, neuAgent operates neuTracker's own investigation tools — BackTrace, PubKey Cascade, address and transaction lookups, and report generation — and reports only what the platform can verify against the chain. Where the assistant draws on open-source web research, it labels those findings as unverified intelligence and confirms them on-chain before treating them as fact."AI in forensics is only as trustworthy as what it's allowed to make up — so we allow it to make up nothing," said Bob DeCuir, founder of neuMedia LLC. "neuAgent doesn't speculate about the blockchain; it runs neuTracker's tools and reports what the chain actually says. It makes an expert analyst dramatically faster without asking anyone to trust an unverifiable answer."neuAgent is powered by Anthropic's Claude family of AI models and includes:- Plain-language investigation — drive multi-step traces and queries conversationally, with results sourced from neuTracker's verified tools.- Evidence discipline — on-chain findings are deterministic and reproducible; any web research is flagged as open-source intelligence and verified before use.- Operational-security awareness — outbound web research is strictly opt-in and logged for full transparency over what leaves the investigation.- Document and image understanding, plus saved, encrypted investigative sessions.neuAgent positions neuTracker among the first blockchain forensics platforms to pair a conversational AI assistant with a fully deterministic, verifiable analytical engine. It assists — and accelerates — the analyst's judgment; it does not replace it. neuMedia's underlying technology is patent-pending.About neuMedianeuMedia LLC is a Florida-based blockchain forensics software company and the developer of neuTracker, a blockchain transaction-tracking and investigation platform. neuTracker reconstructs on-chain money flows deterministically from raw blockchain data, giving investigators, compliance teams, auditors, and law enforcement a transparent, reproducible, and court-readable view of cryptocurrency movement. Learn more at neutracker.net.Media ContactneuMedia LLCpress@neuTracker.netneutracker.net

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