Lavasource Appoints Faisal Hawa as Chief Growth Officer

Faisal Hawa, Chief Growth Officer, Lavasource

Executive appointment reflects the company's next phase of global expansion and strategic growth.

DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavasource , a leading HR technology and implementation firm , today announced the appointment of Faisal Hawa as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Hawa joins the executive leadership team with responsibility for the company's global growth strategy, strategic partnerships, market expansion, and the continued scaling of its consulting, implementation, and managed services business.Hawa has been instrumental in building one of Lavasource's fastest-growing practices into a globally recognized business, helping establish the company as a trusted technology implementation partner for organizations across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. Under his leadership, Lavasource has delivered enterprise projects across more than 53 countries, supported by delivery centers in Mauritius, India, and the Philippines.Earlier in his career, Hawa held senior leadership roles in the HR technology sector, including Senior Director of Growth Strategy at Ceridian, where he led regional growth and partner strategy across EMEA. With more than two decades of experience spanning enterprise technology, professional services, and workforce transformation, he brings a combination of commercial expertise and deep market knowledge to the role.As CGO, Hawa will focus on accelerating Lavasource's global growth agenda, strengthening strategic partnerships, and expanding the company's market presence. This work builds on a period of heavy investment in its global consulting and technical workforce, and continued scaling across North America and other strategic markets."We've built a global delivery capability and earned the trust of customers in more than 50 countries. That's the foundation," said Faisal Hawa, Chief Growth Officer at Lavasource. "My focus now is turning that foundation into one of the most respected and valuable businesses in our industry, by deepening our capabilities and expanding our reach. I'm honored to help lead that next phase."Mark Brooks-Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Lavasource, commented: "Faisal built one of the fastest-growing parts of our business and helped establish Lavasource as an industry leader. As we expand globally and invest in our delivery capabilities, his leadership and ability to execute will be critical to that growth. This appointment reflects both our confidence in Faisal and our ambitions for the future."About LavasourceLavasource is an HR technology and implementation firm that helps mid-market and enterprise organizations select, implement, optimize, and realize long-term value from HR technology investments. An eight-figure revenue company operating across ten countries and growing rapidly, Lavasource has delivered projects in more than 53 countries, including as a leading Dayforce implementation partner , and supports a global client base through its international delivery network and growing presence in North America.

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