CureValue Launches Employer Healthcare Savings Program

CureValue for Employers helps businesses offer employees access to healthcare savings tools, provider comparisons, and treatment options.

New employer program helps businesses offer discounted access to healthcare savings tools, provider comparisons, and treatment options.

Healthcare is continuous, not transactional. CureValue for Employers is designed to help employees make better healthcare decisions over time—not just at the moment a bill arrives.” — Farooq Zama, Founder and CEO of CureValue

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WILMINGTON, Del. — CureValue, a healthcare savings and medical travel platform, today announced the launch of CureValue for Employers, a new program designed to help businesses offer employees access to healthcare savings tools, provider comparisons, and treatment options across the United States and internationally.

As employers continue to face rising healthcare costs and employees shoulder growing deductibles, co-pays, and out-of-pocket expenses, CureValue for Employers is designed to give organizations an additional way to support their workforce. The program allows employers to offer discounted CureValue memberships as a voluntary benefit, helping employees explore treatment options, compare providers, and make more informed healthcare decisions when local care is expensive, delayed, or difficult to navigate.

CureValue currently provides access to information on more than 1,500 healthcare providers worldwide across 35 treatment categories, including dental care, fertility treatments, orthopedics, vision care, and cosmetic procedures. Through the platform, employees can research providers, compare treatment destinations, and better understand their healthcare options before making important care decisions.

For many employees, the problem is not simply the cost of monthly premiums. It is the growing financial exposure that comes after care is needed: high deductibles, limited provider choice, long wait times, and little visibility into what treatment may ultimately cost. Even employees with insurance can face thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses for dental procedures, fertility treatments, orthopedic care, imaging, vision correction, or other services that may be poorly covered, delayed, or excluded altogether. CureValue for Employers is intended to help employees navigate those decisions with greater transparency and more options.

“Healthcare costs continue to rise, and many employees are left navigating high deductibles, limited provider choice, and a lack of transparency around treatment costs,” said Farooq Zama, Founder and CEO of CureValue. “We built CureValue for Employers to give businesses a practical, affordable way to help employees access better information, explore additional care options, and potentially reduce healthcare costs.”

Unlike traditional employer healthcare benefits, CureValue is designed to complement existing coverage rather than replace it. The platform can be particularly valuable for employees researching elective procedures, dental care, fertility treatments, orthopedic procedures, vision care, and other treatments where out-of-pocket costs can be significant or local options may be limited.

For example, an employee facing a $4,000 or $6,000 deductible may still have substantial out-of-pocket exposure even with insurance. In some cases, that employee may benefit from using CureValue to compare providers, treatment destinations, and estimated costs before moving forward. By giving employees a way to research care options more broadly, CureValue aims to support better financial and medical decision-making at a time when many households are under growing healthcare cost pressure.

CureValue for Employers is intended for small and midsize businesses seeking innovative, voluntary benefits that can help employees navigate an increasingly complex healthcare system. By offering discounted access to CureValue, employers can provide a benefit focused on healthcare transparency, affordability, and provider choice—three areas that are becoming increasingly important as healthcare costs continue to climb.

The company believes the program may be especially relevant for employers with workforces that are cost-conscious, enrolled in high-deductible health plans, or seeking more flexible benefit options without materially increasing the employer’s own healthcare spend. Rather than replacing local care, CureValue is designed to serve as an additional decision-support and savings resource for employees who want to explore alternatives and understand their options more fully.

CureValue’s approach is also shaped by founder Farooq Zama’s background working with large healthcare systems and electronic health record platforms for more than a decade, including experience focused on reducing friction in patient journeys and improving how patients interact with complex healthcare systems. That perspective has influenced CureValue’s product strategy, which is built around helping consumers navigate healthcare decisions more effectively rather than simply completing one-off transactions.

The company believes healthcare is continuous, not transactional, and that consumers need a trusted relationship as they research treatments, compare providers, organize decisions, and plan future care over time. CureValue is designed with that longer-term relationship in mind, with the goal of becoming a resource employees can return to as healthcare needs evolve.

In addition to supporting employee healthcare decisions, CureValue believes the program can help employers strengthen their benefits offering in a competitive labor market. As businesses

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