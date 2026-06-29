DIME Digital

DIME Digital and Coderio are on a mission to make investing as popular as music and sports for the next generation of teen wealth builders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIME PROGRAM PARTNERS WITH CODERIO TO LAUNCH DIME DIGITAL—A GAMIFIED WEALTH LITERACY PLATFORM BUILT FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

New partnership brings “Wealth City” to life—an immersive, gamified platform designed to make investing as familiar as TikTok and as exciting as a sneaker drop

NEW YORK, NY — June 24, 2026] — The DIME Program, a nonprofit dedicated to building wealth literacy among high school students, today announced a strategic partnership with Coderio, a premier technology solutions company, to develop and launch DIME Digital—a first-of-its-kind digital learning platform that transforms the way the next generation learns about money, investing, and building wealth.

At the heart of the platform is “Wealth City,” an immersive, gamified environment where students learn wealth-building by doing—navigating real-world financial decisions through scenarios as culturally relevant as sneaker drops, food trucks, and entrepreneurship. The platform is multimodal, Gen Z–native, and built from the ground up with direct input from a Student Advisory Board.

“Our goal is to make conversations about investing and financial decision-making as common as conversations about music and sports.”

— Dion Woods, CEO, DIME Program

“We’re not talking about outdated budgeting worksheets or dusty financial literacy programs. We’re talking about culturally relevant, tangible, energetic, powerful engagement tools to bring this next generation to a place of wealth and prosperity—and not be left behind.”

Built With Students, Not Just For Them.

DIME Digital is not a product built in a vacuum. A dedicated Student Advisory Board reviewed every piece of content, tested the prototype, and flagged anything that didn’t ring true to their lived experience—including slang terms that weren’t broadly recognized across regions. The result is a platform that genuinely reflects how today’s students think, speak, and learn.

Coderio brings deep expertise in educational platform development and gamification to the partnership. Their team collaborated closely with DIME’s curriculum and innovation team to design a product that feels less like a classroom and more like an experience—one that students will actually want to return to.

“This is not your parents’ financial literacy program.”

— Fred Schwark, Chief Growth Officer, Coderio

“We’ve gamified the platform to match everything we know about how this age group engages. It’s multimodal, it’s fun, and it meets students exactly where they are—on their phones, on their terms. We get to do a lot of really cool projects from a technology perspective, but when we get the chance to do something with a direct line to kids’ futures, that’s something truly special.”

Public Debut at NextGen 27 Gala

DIME Digital will make its public debut at the DIME Program’s annual gala, Next Gen 27: The Past, Present and Future of Investing, on June 24, 2027. The evening will culminate in the unveiling of Wealth City, anchored by a live demonstration and a promo video featuring the working prototype.

That same evening, DIME will award approximately $70,000 in college scholarships and ETF investment accounts to students in the program—a living demonstration of the financial futures DIME Digital is designed to build.

Building an Ecosystem for Student Wealth

DIME Digital is designed to be more than a learning platform—it is a gateway to real financial tools. The DIME Program is building integrations with leading financial institutions, including Vanguard and Virginia 529, with additional partners being onboarded to give students direct access to investment and savings accounts through the platform. Students enrolled in the program will be able to interact with real financial instruments—making wealth-building not a concept they learn about, but a practice they begin.



About the DIME Program

The DIME Program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building wealth literacy and financial confidence among high school students. Through mentorship, curriculum, and real-world financial tools, DIME equips young people with the knowledge and resources to build lasting financial futures. The DIME Program awards college scholarships and investment accounts annually to students who complete the program.

About Coderio

Coderio is a premier software development company, operating at the intersection of engineering and strategy. Coderio combines technology expertise, enterprise-grade precision, and cross-industry experience to craft high-quality technology solutions. Their software development teams reimagine engineering by blending technical prowess with artistry to design, engineer, and deliver customized technology solutions for companies of every size. Coderio is the tech partner of choice for Visa, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, BBVA, FedEx, IBM, and Santander.

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DIME Program

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