Tropical Storm Arthur Update #3

PEARL, Miss. (MEMA) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues coordinating response and recovery efforts with local, state, volunteer, faith-based, and private-sector partners following flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur across South Mississippi.

MEMA is working with county and municipal partners to assess the full extent of storm damage. Current reports indicate damage to 248 homes, 12 businesses, one farm, 65 public roads, and two public bridges. Of the homes affected, 15 were destroyed and 79 sustained major damage. These numbers remain preliminary and are expected to increase as assessments continue.

Three American Red Cross Shelters remain open:

Hancock County – Necaise Shelter, 30360 Hwy 603, Perkinston, MS 39573

Harrison County – Saucier-Lizana Road Safe Room, 23715 Saucier-Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574

Stone County – Stone County Middle School Shelter, 532 Central Ave., Wiggins, MS 39577

DONATION COLLECTION SITE OPEN

The Old National Guard Armory on the State Fairgrounds is open for donations from the public to assist survivors affected by Tropical Storm Arthur and the related flooding.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will continue as needed.

Needed items include: buckets, bleach, rags, paper towels, mops, and other cleaning supplies.

Donation location: Fairgrounds Armory, 1207 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39202

The Salvation Army has assisted with a total of 600 cleanup kits in impacted areas.

200 in Picayune

200 in Wiggins

200 in Biloxi

The following counties have submitted official damage reports to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Damage categories range from affected to destroyed. These numbers will change through the assessment process.

Covington County – 5 homes, 1 business, 10 roads

Franklin County – 1 fatality

George County – 1 home, 7 roads, 1 bridge

Hancock County – 21 homes, 1 farm, 5 roads, 1 bridge

Harrison County – 183 homes, 9 businesses, 8 roads

Pearl River County – 35 homes, 1 business, 6 roads

Rankin County – 2 homes

Stone County – 1 business, 28 roads

Wilkinson County – 1 home, 1 road

Additional assessments remain underway in Forrest, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, and Walthall counties.

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage from this severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage to the home.

Report damage to their county/MEMA via the self-report tool .

If citizens have immediate, unmet needs, they are encouraged to contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here .

MEMA will continue working with local and state partners to assess damage, support recovery operations, and assist affected communities. Residents are encouraged to monitor official MEMA channels for the latest updates.

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