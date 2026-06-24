Grifton | Tax Billing Process

Grifton property owners to receive one bill in lieu of separate county and municipal bills

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – In July, property owners in Pitt and Lenoir counties will receive their annual property tax bills. Pitt, Lenoir counties and Town of Grifton announce residents located within Grifton, N.C. will receive updated annual property tax bills that include both county and municipal taxes on a single statement.

“As part of a new tax collection process, taxpayers will now receive one consolidated bill, making it easier to manage annual property tax payments. Updated tax bills are projected to be mailed by Saturday, July 11, 2026,” says Russell Hill, Pitt County Tax Administrator.

“This updated process is designed to streamline tax collection and provide a more convenient experience for taxpayers by reducing multiple billing statements into one annual payment process,” says Dylan Haman, Manager, Town of Grifton.

Because the Town of Grifton lies in parts of both Pitt and Lenoir, taxpayers will make payments based on the county in which their property is located.

Grifton property owners located in Pitt County will receive a combined bill that includes Pitt County and Town of Grifton taxes and can make payments online at MyPittCounty (https://pay.pittcountync.gov/) or by mail and in person at the Pitt County’s Tax Administration Office located at 111 South Washington Street, Greenville, N.C.

Grifton property owners located in Lenoir County can make payments online at https://www.lenoircountytaxes.com or in person/by mail at the Lenoir County Tax Department located at 101 North Queen Street, Kinston, N.C.

“Prior year tax bills will not be affected by this change. Any outstanding balances for previous tax years should be paid separately to the Town of Grifton and will not be included on the new consolidated billing statements,” says Lorie English, Lenoir County Tax Administrator.

Download a geographic information system (GIS) border map of Grifton.

Residents with questions regarding the new billing process are encouraged to contact: