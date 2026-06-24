AuthMind Awarded Third U.S. Patent for AI-Driven Network Identity Risk Detection & Protection

AuthMind

Latest patent expands company's IP portfolio focused on real-time identity observability as well as proactive security risk identification and remediation

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthMind , the leader in identity observability-driven threat protection, today announced it was awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,615,283 B2, titled “Systems and Methods for Network Security.” The patent further strengthens AuthMind's intellectual property portfolio and builds upon the company's vision of helping organizations continuously secure and govern identity activity across modern enterprise environments.The patent covers technologies that monitor network dataflows and authentication activity to identify security risks, policy violations, compromised AI agents, unauthorized access paths, and other identity-related threats. The patent also describes the use of AI and machine learning techniques to analyze identity and access activity, helping organizations detect and respond to potential identity threats before they become incidents.AI agents, autonomous workflows, and non-human identities are multiplying faster than security teams can track them. As organizations adopt agentic AI across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments, the identity attack surface is expanding beyond the visibility of conventional security tools. AuthMind's patented Identity Access Flow Graph technology is purpose-built for this new reality, continuously observing the real-world behavior and runtime activity of every ai agent, nhi and human identity across the environment, not just the permissions those identities were intended to have.“Attackers are exploiting the visibility gap between what identity policies intend and what agentic AI, NHI, and human identities actually do, and most organizations have no way to see it,” said Shlomi Yanai, CEO and co-founder of AuthMind. “This patent reflects the core innovation behind how we find what other tools miss, from shadow AI agents that were never provisioned to machine identities moving through access paths no one approved. Giving identity and teams the identity access and activity context about what is actually happening across their environment is the only way to gain agentic AI run time security and be ahead of any potential identity risk, governance issue, or threat.”The patent complements AuthMind's growing portfolio of innovations focused on identity observability, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), identity security posture management (ISPM), and protection against emerging identity-centric threats involving cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, and on-premise environments.For information on the AuthMind AI Observability & Protection Platform, visit:About AuthMindAuthMind empowers organizations to secure agentic AI, non-human (NHI), and human identities by continuously observing every access and understanding every activity across every environment. Unlike traditional identity tools, AuthMind’s patented observability provides real-time visibility into identity behavior, eliminating blind spots and shadow IT while transforming identity security from a static policy-based approach to dynamic AI-based solution. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com

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