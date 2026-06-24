Apex Digitizing Completes Over 56,000 Embroidery Digitizing Orders, Expands Client Base to More Than 10 Countries

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Houston-based Apex Digitizing surpasses 56,000 embroidery digitizing orders, now serving clients across 10+ countries with unchanged flat-rate pricing.

Most of the clients we work with are small embroidery shops that need to know their costs upfront. Keeping the pricing flat and the turnaround fast is why clients keep coming back.” — Apex Digitizing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houston-based digitizing company has maintained the same flat-rate pricing structure since it opened, even as its client base has grown to include businesses across North America, Europe, and Australia.Apex Digitizing, an embroidery digitizing company based in Houston, Texas, has reached more than 56,000 completed orders since opening in 2012. The company, which converts logo artwork into machine-readable embroidery files for businesses that produce branded apparel and accessories, now serves clients in more than 10 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.The company's growth has come largely through repeat business and referrals within the embroidery and apparel decoration trade, rather than through paid advertising. Clients typically place an initial order for a single logo and continue sending recurring work once they have tested the turnaround time and file accuracy.Flat-Rate Pricing Has Remained UnchangedApex Digitizing charges a flat $15 fee for left chest and cap designs, regardless of stitch count. According to the company, this pricing has not changed since it began operating, a decision intended to make cost estimates predictable for embroidery shops quoting jobs to their own customers.Mid-size designs measuring five to seven inches are priced between $20 and $45 depending on stitch density, and jacket back designs range from $25 to $75. Discounted rates are available for clients placing bulk orders. Minor file edits requested after delivery and conversions between machine file formats, including DST, PES, JEF, EXP, and VP3, are provided at no additional charge.Standard and Rush Turnaround TimesStandard digitizing orders are completed within four to six hours. Orders marked as rush are completed in two to four hours at no additional cost. The company attributes its turnaround speed to an in-house team that handles digitizing, quality testing, and file delivery without outsourcing any part of the process.Every completed order includes a digital sew-out, an image showing how the design will appear once stitched, allowing clients to review the result before sending the file to their embroidery machine.Additional Services Include Patches and Vector ArtIn addition to digitizing, Apex Digitizing produces embroidered patches, leather patches, and PVC patches for clients who require finished goods rather than digital files. The company also operates a vector art department that redraws and cleans up logo artwork that is not suitable for digitizing in its original form, a service commonly needed for older or low-resolution logos.A company representative described the approach behind the pricing model:"Most of the clients we work with are small embroidery shops that need to know their costs upfront before they can quote a job to their own customer. Keeping the pricing flat and the turnaround fast has been the main reason clients keep coming back." — Apex DigitizingClient FeedbackEsix Sports Wear, a longtime client, stated that Apex Digitizing meets delivery deadlines consistently and handles requests professionally. Outdoor Cap, another client, said the company manages rush orders without delays. Squeegee Bros INC reported that order quality has remained consistent across repeated use of the service.How the Ordering Process WorksNew clients create an account on the company website, upload artwork, and specify details such as placement, sizing, and machine type. Files are returned by email once digitizing and quality review are complete. Payment is accepted through PayPal and major credit cards, and clients with recurring orders can arrange weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly billing instead of paying per order.About Apex DigitizingApex Digitizing is an embroidery digitizing company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012, the company provides embroidery digitizing, vector art conversion, and custom patch production to clients in the United States and internationally. More information is available at apexdigitizing.com.

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