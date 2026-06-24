Best of the Best Navy Exchanges Announced

The Navy Exchange Service Command announced the winners of its 2025 Bingham Awards. Nine NEX locations from around the world were named the “Best of the Best” in performance in operations, customer service and community support.

“Our Navy Exchange locations around the world work extremely hard all year to support our Navy and our warfighters,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “NEXCOM contributes to Navy’s readiness with each of our NEX locations working together with their base Commanding Officers to support quality of life for the military community. In recognition of this great partnership, the Bingham Award is presented to both the NEX and installation.”

NEXCOM’s 2025 Bingham Award winners and runners-up are:

SALES CATEGORY 1 (> $46M) Winner: Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia Runner Up: Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois

SALES CATEGORY 2 ($26M TO $46M) Winner: Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut Runner Up: Naval Air Station Pensacola - Aviation Plaza, Florida

SALES CATEGORY 3 ($15M TO $26M) Winner: Naval Support Activity Portsmouth, Virginia Runner Up: Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

SALES CATEGORY 4 ($7.5M TO $15M) Winner: Naval Base Point Loma, California Runner Up: Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi

SALES CATEGORY 5 ($3.5M TO $7.5M) Winner: Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, California Runner Up: Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California

SALES CATEGORY 6 ($2.2M TO $3.5M) Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Naval Medical Ctr., Portsmouth, Virginia Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Kittery, Maine

SALES CATEGORY 7 ($1.3M - $2.2M) Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

SALES CATEGORY 8 ($700K TO $1.3M) Winner: Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, California Runner Up: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity New Sanno, Japan

**SALES CATEGORY 9 (