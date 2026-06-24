Allen Claycomb Carries Army Lessons Into Graduate Study

The Kentucky State student brings experience from military service, work, family, and community to the University’s MBA in Executive Leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Long before graduate school, Allen Claycomb was already practicing the kind of leadership he now studies.

The Louisville resident developed that foundation in the U.S. Army, where discipline, accountability, teamwork, and the ability to perform under pressure were part of the mission. Today, he applies those lessons as a transportation manager with UPS, an entrepreneur, a nonprofit leader, a community volunteer, a husband, a father, and a Kentucky State University MBA student.

Through KYSU Global, Kentucky State’s online learning program, Claycomb is pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Executive Leadership and has maintained a 4.0 GPA while continuing to lead at work, serve in the community, and set an example for his family.

A disabled U.S. Army veteran, Claycomb served on active duty from 1998 to 2003 and later continued his service with the Kentucky Army National Guard.

“Military service helped shape the values that guide me every day,” Claycomb said. “It taught me discipline, accountability, teamwork, and the importance of leading by example.”

The Army, he said, also taught him to perform under pressure, adapt quickly, and stay focused on the mission — lessons he continues to apply at work, in the classroom, and through his community service.

Claycomb expects to graduate from Kentucky State in December 2026. He said the MBA in Executive Leadership appealed to him because of its focus on developing ethical, effective leaders. He wanted a graduate program that would strengthen his leadership abilities while allowing him to apply what he learned in real-world situations.

Claycomb said his Kentucky State experience has been both challenging and rewarding. Faculty have encouraged him to think critically, expand his perspective, and connect academic theory to leadership situations he encounters professionally and through community service.

“My experience at Kentucky State has reinforced my belief that leadership is about serving others, creating opportunities, and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations,” Claycomb said.

His 4.0 GPA, he said, represents a commitment to excellence and personal accountability.

“As a husband, father, full-time manager, community leader, entrepreneur, and graduate student, balancing multiple responsibilities is not always easy,” Claycomb said.

For Claycomb, the example matters as much as the achievement. His children are also pursuing college degrees, and he wants them to see that learning does not stop after one degree or at a certain point in a career. He credits discipline, time management, and family support for helping him succeed.

Everett Bracken, Director of Military & Veteran Affairs at Kentucky State, said Claycomb’s success shows how military experience can support academic achievement and career growth.

“Allen’s story is a strong example of what military-connected students bring to Kentucky State,” Bracken said. “The discipline, resilience, and leadership developed through service can translate directly into success in the classroom, in the workplace, and in the community. Our goal is to help students connect those strengths with the right academic programs, resources, and support.”

Bracken said Military & Veteran Affairs works with military-connected students as they navigate academic programs, benefits, resources, and career goals at Kentucky State.

Claycomb’s advice to other military-connected students considering Kentucky State is to recognize the strengths they already bring with them.

“Do not underestimate the value of your military experiences,” Claycomb said. “The leadership, resilience, and discipline developed through military service translate directly into academic success.”

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories highlighting military-connected students and graduates at Kentucky State University.