Construction Underway on Dr. William H. Exum Center Exterior Renovation Project

Kentucky State University has begun exterior renovation work at the Dr. William H. Exum Center as part of ongoing campus asset preservation efforts.

During the project, the front entrances to the building will be closed. Building access will be available through the side entrances adjacent to the parking lot.

The project includes installation of new exterior doors and windows, demolition and construction of a new canopy over the main entrance, installation of new exterior cladding on the gymnasium side of the building, and sidewalk and other concrete improvements.

Please use caution when traveling near the construction area and follow all posted signs and directions.

Architectural renderings are attached for reference.

The project is part of Kentucky State’s continued work to preserve and improve campus facilities. From 2024 through 2028, Kentucky State is expected to receive approximately $110 million in state-supported asset preservation funding. Those funds are part of approximately $170 million in total state appropriations supporting University facilities, academic programs, and operations during this period.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Questions may be directed to Capital Planning and Facilities Management.