Route PP in Stoddard County Closed for Culvert Replacement

SIKESTON—Route PP in Stoddard County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 237 to County Road 249.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, June 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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