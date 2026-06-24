Ceratizit Business Partner in Azerbaijan

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Mexaniki Temir Zavodu LLC Appointed Distributor for CERATIZIT Cutting Tools in the Caucasus

SUMGAIT, AZERBAIJAN, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexaniki Temir Zavodu LLC today announced it has begun sales and distribution of CERATIZIT cutting tools across the Caucasus region, starting from Azerbaijan. The move positions Mexaniki Temir Zavodu as an authorized regional partner able to serve customers in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia with CERATIZIT's broad portfolio of high-performance machining tools and solutions.As an established local industrial supplier, Mexaniki Temir Zavodu will offer CERATIZIT products including carbide inserts, solid carbide end mills, turning tools, drills and tooling systems tailored for metalworking, automotive, energy and general engineering sectors. The company plans to combine CERATIZIT's global product range with its own technical support, local inventory and application services to provide faster access and optimized tooling solutions for manufacturers across the three countries."Bringing CERATIZIT to the Caucasus reinforces our commitment to raise productivity and competitiveness for regional industry," said Ilgar Mammadov, General Director of Mexaniki Temir Zavodu LLC. "Customers in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia will gain direct access to world-class cutting tools and localized technical support. Our goal is to shorten lead times, improve machining performance and help local shops adopt best practices in tooling and process optimization."Mexaniki Temir Zavodu will operate as a distributor and solutions provider rather than only a reseller, emphasizing application-driven recommendations, on-site support and training. The company intends to maintain a regional stock of key CERATIZIT items to ensure rapid delivery for ongoing production needs and urgent orders. Initial focus sectors include precision engineering, automotive component makers, construction machinery suppliers and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organizations.The partnership also aims to introduce CERATIZIT's digital and tooling management solutions to the Caucasus market, helping customers better track tool life, reduce costs and increase process stability. Mexaniki Temir Zavodu will coordinate with CERATIZIT's technical teams for product launches, workshops and demonstrations to showcase cutting-edge grades, geometries and coating technologies suitable for local materials and machining conditions.About Mexaniki Temir Zavodu LLC Mexaniki Temir Zavodu LLC is a Baku-based industrial supplier and service provider specializing in tooling, machining consumables and maintenance solutions. With deep experience serving manufacturing and MRO customers in Azerbaijan, the company has expanded its offerings to support regional industry growth by delivering high-quality products, technical support and on-site services.Contact: Elkhan Bayramli General Director, Mexaniki Temir Zavodu LLC Email: info@mtz.llc Phone: +9945523939 Website: www.mtz.llc

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