Rep. Davis Congratulates Itasca Area Schools Collaborative on Youth Skills Training Grant

St. Paul — Representative Ben Davis, R-Merrifield, congratulated Itasca Area Schools Collaborative after it was awarded a $78,300 Youth Skills Training Grant through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

The grant will help IASC partner with local employers to provide paid work experiences for students age 16 and older. The program is focused on high-growth, high-demand fields including advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care, and information technology.

“This is great news for students, families, and employers in our area,” Davis said. “It’s more critical than ever that we support young people and make sure they have the training they need to be successful. Every generation has a responsibility to help prepare the next one, and this grant will give students real opportunities to gain experience, learn practical skills, and see the careers available close to home.”

The Youth Skills Training program was created in 2017 with bipartisan support to help student learners gain workplace experience, safety training, related classroom instruction, and industry-recognized credentials.

“Our local businesses need a strong workforce, and our students need pathways into good careers,” Davis said. “When schools, employers, and communities work together, everybody benefits. Congratulations to IASC and everyone who helped make this possible.”

According to the Department of Labor and Industry, $1.5 million in Youth Skills Training Grants were awarded this round to 17 partnerships across Minnesota.