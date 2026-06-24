YRC Reveals: 8 in 10 Retailers Mistake Operations Issues for Marketing Problems; New Fix Framework Released

YRC's new Operational Fix Framework helps retail chains trace stalled growth back to broken processes, weak controls, and undocumented daily routines.

Retailers keep buying more demand to mask a system that cannot handle the demand already walking in. Fix the operation first, and the sales problem often solves itself.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO at Your Retail Coach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the sales slump was never a sales problem at all? That single misread drains more margin from retail chains than any underperforming campaign ever will. Your Retail Coach (YRC), advisor to 500+ businesses across the globe, has released its Operational Fix Framework to settle a debate most store owners would rather not start: whether falling numbers signal weak demand, or the broken processes feeding the decline.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲Inventory distortion drains $1.73 trillion from global retail every year, the combined cost of out-of-stocks and overstocks tracked by IHL Group. That figure equals 6.5% of worldwide retail sales, a loss tied to process failure far more than to weak marketing. Across the average store, inventory records run only 65% accurate, a benchmark from the Auburn University RFID Lab that leaves nearly a third of stock unaccounted for at any moment. Shoppers find an empty shelf on roughly 8.3% of the items on a typical list, and most walk out without a substitute. Understaffing and poor training alone account for close to $248 billion of the global distortion total each year.None of those numbers describe bad luck. They describe the predictable cost of scaling a 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 faster than its systems can carry, where each new store copies the same undocumented gaps and quietly multiplies them.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗶𝘅 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀-> The framework breaks a turnaround into modular components, each aimed at a specific failure point on the shop floor.-> Operational Diagnostic: Traces every revenue leak to a named process instead of a vague sales target, then ranks each fix by the margin it recovers. Most stores walk into the audit carrying barely 65% inventory accuracy.-> SOP Architecture: Converts the routines staff currently improvise into documented, repeatable standards that hold steady through turnover and shift changes.-> Inventory and Replenishment Controls: Rebuilds stock visibility so the shelf matches the system, closing the gap that costs retailers 8.3% of the demand that arrives ready to buy.-> Loss and Shrinkage Lockdown: Closes the control gaps where margin slips away between receiving, storage, and till, the leak behind more than $500 billion in global retail losses.-> Performance Dashboards: Pins each store metric to a named owner, turning daily numbers into accountability rather than after-the-fact reporting.Multi-Store Rollout Playbook: Standardises the fix across locations so a turnaround proven in one store does not stall when it reaches the next ten.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻Global retail margins keep tightening as supply costs swing and shoppers grow less forgiving of empty shelves and slow service. Across every major market, the chains pulling ahead treat operations as the growth lever, not the back office. Retailers that document and tighten operations now turn the same footfall into measurably stronger margin. Those that keep funding demand on top of a leaking system will hand rivals the customers those campaigns were meant to win.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach (YRC) is a specialist 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 serving retailers worldwide from offices in Dubai, Pune, and Nigeria. The firm has advised 500+ retail businesses on SOPs, inventory management, store design, HR systems, ERP implementation, and 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 . Every engagement starts on the shop floor, where YRC builds durable retail performance rather than chasing it through marketing.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

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