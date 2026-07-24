Driving Personalisation at Scale: YRC Insights

Boost retail loyalty with AI and CDP-powered personalization. Learn how Middle East retailers can scale customer engagement and drive sustainable growth.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, personalisation has emerged as a powerful strategy for forging stronger bonds with customers and building a loyal customer base. A meaningful connection between brands and customers is crucial for retail expansion endeavours. With the help of technologies like CDP and AI, retail brands can make their personalisation strategies more effective. In this communiqué, the team of 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 partners of Your Retail Coach (YRC) highlights some of the basics of personalisation and how to implement personalisation at scale with an emphasis on the Middle East region.Get advise for E-commerce retail business : https://www.yourretailcoach.africa/contact-us/ 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘂𝘀 𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗿-𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Personalisation at Scale represents the technical and logistical pathway of delivering a personalised experience to the entirety of a customer base (that is why the word ‘scale’ is there). It focuses on building the systems and infrastructure to create and deliver personalisation for all customers. It uses technologies like Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), automation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It collects data from a brand’s website/app, CRM, POS, etc.For example, a retail brand may send a personalised message to all of its customers about products similar to the ones each customer may have in their abandoned carts. These product recommendations would be different for different customers based on the items in their abandoned carts. This can go a step further and include items from saved shopping wish lists. Such processes are programmed, automated, and carried out at a massive scale.Hyper-Personalisation describes what constitutes personalisation or how customer experience will be ‘personalised’. The emphasis here is on curating the brand and shopping experience to the level of individual customers. This is done using web and app analytics, AI, Machine Learning (ML), predictive analytics, and real-time data. For example, an eCommerce brand may choose to personalise product recommendations based on price drops in products purchased in the last year or are currently in the abandoned carts of customers or in their shopping wish lists. With the use of AI and real-time data like weather or any ongoing festive season, product recommendations could be further refined for more effective personalisation.Get advise for E-commerce retail business : https://www.yourretailcoach.africa/contact-us/ Personalisation at Scale deals with the "How"Hyper-Personalisation deals with the "What"𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 (𝗖𝗗𝗣)Customer Data Platform (CDP) is one of the core driving forces of personalisation. A CDP assimilates data from all channels and touchpoints in the customer shopping journey. It also plays a key role in improving the omnichannel experience. For instance, customers may explore merchandise on a brand’s eCommerce app when at home, then visit one of the brand’s stores in person for validation, and eventually, buy it from the app using a personalised offer. The role of CDP here is to help brands better understand the consumer behaviour of individual customers and deploy measures to improve such omnichannel shopping journeys. CDPs may collect data from several sources that include browsing history, sessions, time stamps, clicks, impressions, abandoned carts, POS data, use of loyalty programs, response to product recommendations and personalised offers, email interactions, social media engagement, etc. CDPs help draw a holistic view of the consumer behaviour of individual customers, which then could be used for creating and delivering more effective hyper-personalised shopping experiences.𝗖𝗗𝗣-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲As an experienced 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 , YRC maintains that with the assistance of CDP and AI, brands can make better product recommendations. With CDP and AI, retail brands get access to a projection of consumer behaviour in the near future. For example, AI may predict (having trained on CDP data) with data evidence and logic that the probability of completing a purchase from abandoned carts is higher when additional discounts are provided. If the reasoning is convincing, the strategy could be put into place and executed at scale using automation.On the front of in-store experience, relevant messages or notifications could be sent to customers’ smartphones when they enter a brand’s store. These messages and notifications may include welcome greetings, reminders for items in abandoned carts and shopping wish lists (from app or website), exclusive discounts, personalised deals of the day, launch of new stores or retail store expansion for easy accessibility, etc.YRC’s 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 emphasise that, today, brands that value customers’ time and effort are appreciated more. Personalisation led by CDP and AI can help retail brands here by providing navigational and informational guidance to in-store customers to find what is meaningful to them instead of forcing them to vaguely wander across a store.Another vital utility of AI and CDP-based personalisation is more effective dynamic pricing.To converse directly with a retail growth consulting professional, Get advise for E-commerce retail business : https://www.yourretailcoach.africa/contact-us/

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