Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh Highlights 10-Day On-Leash Board-and-Train Option

Focused and steady during outdoor obedience training. Calm, confident family dog enjoying time with the kids outdoors. Real-world obedience training helps dogs stay calm and focused in public places.

Immersive program focuses on practical on-leash obedience, everyday manners, and owner instruction for Pittsburgh-area dog owners

The goal of the 10-day program is to give owners a practical framework they can continue using in their normal routines.” — Lyn Trapuzzano, owner and head trainer of Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh is highlighting its 10-Day On-Leash Board & Train program for dog owners seeking structured obedience training while maintaining on-leash control in everyday settings.

During the 10-day program, participating dogs board with a professional trainer and receive immersive instruction built around five core obedience skills. Put command names in quotes for clarity, sit, extended sit, place and extended place, heel, and down and extended down. Training also includes the “off” command for interrupting unwanted behavior.

The program incorporates obedience work around multiple distractions and in different environments. Trainers also address practical household behaviors, including greeting manners, door manners, and meal manners, to help owners apply the training during common daily situations.

An e-collar and training leash are included with the program. After the boarding period, the owner participates in a 90-minute one-on-one instructional session covering the commands the dog has learned and how to handle and reinforce those behaviors after returning home.

The 10-day option is one of several training formats offered by Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh. Other documented services include one-week and two-week board-and-train programs, private basic and advanced obedience lessons, in-home obedience training, puppy consultations, starter lessons, and therapy dog training.

Dog owners interested in reviewing the 10-Day On-Leash Board-and-Train curriculum or discussing which available program may fit their training goals can visit pittsburghdogtrainers.com or contact the Pittsburgh team by phone.

About Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh

Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh provides dog-training services for owners in Pittsburgh and surrounding Western Pennsylvania communities. The business offers board-and-train programs, private obedience lessons, in-home training, puppy consultations, and therapy dog training. Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh is located at 40 Hazlett Lane in Washington, Pennsylvania, and is led by owner and head trainer Lyn Trapuzzano.

Media Contact

Lyn Trapuzzano

Owner and Head Trainer

Off Leash K9 Training Pittsburgh

40 Hazlett Lane

Washington, PA 15301

Phone: 724-761-2001

Email: pittsburgh@offleashk9training.com

Website: https://www.pittsburghdogtrainers.com/

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