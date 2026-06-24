Free Tool Grades Cosmetic Ingredients A–F Using Real Regulatory Data

Expert·ING grades 49,000+ cosmetic ingredients A–F using real regulatory data — with the source shown every time. Free at experting.app. Expert·ING displays real regulatory sources behind every ingredient grade — EU COSING, Sephora Clean, and more. Niacinamide grades A/Safe, Phenoxyethanol B/Low Concern, Cyclohexasiloxane F/Banned. Free at experting.app. Dr. Brijesh Patel, formulation scientist and founder of Expert·ING, built the platform after 16 years inside the cosmetic industry. Five differentiators: source-cited grades, brand independence, personalized grading, plain-English explanations, and proact

Expert·ING grades 49,000+ cosmetic ingredients against global regulations — explains each one in plain English — and no brand can pay to change a grade.

For the first time, anyone can understand what's in their cosmetics — what each ingredient is, why it's there, and if it's right for them — in seconds, without a chemistry degree.” — Dr. Brijesh Patel, Founder, Expert·ING

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formulation Experts LLC today announced the public launch of Expert·ING (experting.app), a free cosmetic ingredient safety platform that does something no app has done before: it not only grades every ingredient in a cosmetic product A through F using real regulatory data — it tells users in plain English what each ingredient actually is, why it is in the product, and how to think about it for their specific situation.The average person is exposed to more than 125 chemicals through personal care and cosmetic products before leaving home each morning, according to the Environmental Working Group. Most of those ingredients have names that are difficult to pronounce, let alone understand. Until now, finding out what they are — and what regulatory bodies around the world have said about their safety — required specialist training.Expert·ING closes that gap in three ways.Grading with a source, not just a score.Expert·ING grades 49,000+ cosmetic ingredients A through F using real regulatory data from six authorities simultaneously: EU COSING, FDA 21 CFR, Health Canada, California AB 2762, the Sephora Clean Standard, and the UK Cosmetics Regulation. Every grade shows the specific regulatory source behind it — not a proprietary score, not a marketing label, but the actual rule in plain English. No brand can pay to change a grade. Ever.Plain-English descriptions that answer the question everyone has."What is this ingredient and why is it in my product?" is the question consumers ask most — and the one most apps ignore. Expert·ING answers it for thousands of ingredients in language anyone can understand, without requiring a chemistry degree. Users who cannot pronounce an ingredient name can finally find out exactly what it is and what it does.Personalization that makes every result relevant to you.Through My Concern Profile , users set their personal skin situation — pregnancy, eczema, fragrance sensitivity, acne-prone skin, and more — and Expert·ING automatically re-grades every ingredient through that lens. The Ingredients I Avoid feature lets users build a personal avoidance list, so the platform flags their specific triggers across every product they check. The result is not a generic safety score — it is an answer that reflects the individual user's life."For the first time, someone who can't pronounce an ingredient name can find out exactly what it is, why it's there, and whether it's right for them specifically," said Dr. Brijesh Patel, founder of Expert·ING and a formulation scientist with 16+ years of experience in the cosmetic industry. "That's what we built. And we did it without letting any brand pay to influence the result."Expert·ING also features patent-pending proactive shelf monitoring — users save products and are automatically notified if a formula changes or a regulatory body updates its classification of an ingredient. A Chrome Extension brings ingredient grading to online shopping in real time.Expert·ING at a glance:A–F safety grades for 49,000+ cosmetic ingredients across six global regulatory bodiesEvery grade shows the specific regulatory source — not a proprietary scorePlain-English descriptions explaining what each ingredient is and why it is in the productMy Concern Profile — personalized re-grading for pregnancy, eczema, fragrance sensitivity, and moreIngredients I Avoid — custom avoidance list that flags personal triggers across every productProactive shelf monitoring — alerts when a formula or regulatory classification changes (U.S. Patent Pending)Chrome Extension for real-time grading while shopping onlineFree to start — no credit card requiredExpert·ING is available at experting.app. A professional tier, Expert Pro, gives cosmetic formulators and indie brands multi-jurisdiction compliance screening, fragrance allergen calculation across all 81 EU 2023/1545 allergens, and IFRA compliance checking at $29 per month.About Formulation Experts LLCFormulation Experts LLC is a cosmetic formulation science and regulatory intelligence company founded by Dr. Brijesh Patel, a formulation scientist with 16+ years of experience in cosmetic product development and multi-jurisdiction regulatory compliance. Expert·ING is its flagship platform.Media ContactDr. Brijesh Patel | Founder, Expert·ING / Formulation Experts LLCdrpatel@formulationexperts.com | experting.appU.S. Patent Pending — App. No. 64/084,836

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