World urged to ditch single-use plastic in global record bid

A team taking time out of their work day at a cafe to make a Plastic Free Pledge A team taking time out of their work day at Fremanlte Ports to make a Plastic Free Pledge

Plastic Free July's rallying millions to take a Pledge on 1 July in a mass action to set a world record for the most people refusing single-use plastic in a day

FREMANTLE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of people worldwide are being urged to refuse single-use plastic on 1 July 2026, as Plastic Free July™ launches a global bid to set the record for the most people refusing single-use plastic in one day and establish the first-ever World Plastic Free Day.

The attempt aims to set the record for “The Most People Refusing Single-Use Plastic in One Day”, marking a major milestone for the global movement that has helped turn July into a month of action against plastic pollution.

To be counted, people are being asked to take the Plastic Free Pledge on 1 July 2026 and share one action they will take to avoid plastic during July. Pledges must be made on the day for the record attempt to count.

Simple actions include:

● Skip single-use water bottles

● Bring reusable shopping bags and choose unpackaged produce

● Swap takeaway coffee cups for reusables

Plastic Free July™ Founder Rebecca Prince-Ruiz said every action matters:

“The Plastic Free Pledge is about choosing one practical action that works for you. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about making small changes that can become lasting habits. And when millions of people take those small steps together, the impact is enormous.”

This global action comes as concern grows over plastic pollution including microplastics and the harmful chemicals found in plastics that affect both the environment and human health. Plastic Free July says making a pledge on World Plastic Free Day is a chance to turn concern into action, showing that simple choices, made by millions, can help drive real change.

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About the Plastic Free Foundation

Plastic Free July™ is one of the world's most influential environmental movements. It's a shared global platform that empowers hundreds of millions of individuals, organisations, and communities to reduce singleuse plastic through simple, practical actions and accelerate long-term behaviour change.

Stewarding this movement is the Plastic Free Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation with a mission to build a world without plastic waste. Using evidence-based behaviour change principles, the Foundation protects the integrity of the movement and creates resources, tools, and spaces for people to share solutions and stories. In doing so, we empower and support individuals, businesses, governments, and communities to contribute to lasting, system-wide reductions in plastic waste.

Plastic Free July Pledge 1 July 2026

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