Linn County Route B Bridge now open

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Linn County Route B Parsons Creek Bridge is now open following a deck replacement project. Louis-Company, LLC, contracted by the Missouri Department of Transportation, reopened the bridge to traffic today, Tuesday, June 23.

Listed below are two other bridges included in this project:

Linn County Route U over Long Branch, northwest of Bucklin – project completed.

Grundy County Route E over the Medicine Creek Drainage Ditch, east of Laredo – closed for construction through September 2026.

For more information about this project, visit: Route B, Route E, and Route U Bridge Deck Replacement in Grundy and Linn Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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Project Webpage

Route B, Route E, and Route U Bridge Deck Replacement in Grundy and Linn Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.