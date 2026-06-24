Former Correctional Officer Indicted, Charged with Official Misconduct

McMinn– An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former correctional officer who worked at the McMinn County Jail.

On December 16th, 2024, at the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett, agents began investigating information received regarding contraband being introduced into the McMinn County Jail in June of 2024. Investigators presented evidence alleging Harley McCormick (DOB: 09/02/2004) was involved.

Last week, a McMinn County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging McCormick with one count of Official Misconduct. On June 23rd, he turned himself into the McMinn County Jail and was released on an own recognizance bond. McCormick was employed as a correctional officer with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office and was terminated prior to TBI’s involvement in this case.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.