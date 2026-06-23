Rep. Myers Statement on Rising Blue Line Extension Costs

St. Paul — Representative Andrew Myers, R-Tonka Bay, issued the following statement after reports that the proposed Blue Line Extension has increased by another $336 million, bringing the projected cost to nearly $3.6 billion:

“Hennepin County taxpayers have been asked to absorb a lot over the last few years, from higher costs to higher taxes and fees at nearly every level of government. Now they’re being asked to take on even more risk for a light rail project that hasn’t even broken ground. A $336 million cost increase before construction starts should concern anyone who’s expected to help pay for it.”

The proposed Blue Line Extension is still in its planning and design phase. According to the Metropolitan Council’s project timeline, design work is continuing through 2026, with major construction anticipated to begin in 2027. The latest cost increase comes as lawmakers and the public await additional analysis comparing the cost, maintenance, ridership, and overall value of different transit options along the corridor.

“We just finished a session where it took real work to pull together support for HCMC, which serves people from across Minnesota and is one of the most important public assets in our state. At the same time, taxpayers are being asked to keep putting more money toward a train project that keeps getting more expensive and still hasn’t proven the benefit is worth the cost.

“That’s the problem. There are real transportation needs in communities like Lake Minnetonka that deserve attention. Before Hennepin County and the Met Council move any further on this project, they need to explain why this is a better use of limited dollars than the practical projects communities are actually asking for.”