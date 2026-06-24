As part of the New England Heat Pump Accelerator, the Efficiency Maine Trust (Efficiency Maine) is seeking a qualified contractor or team of contractors through a Request for Proposals (RFP) to implement a suite of initiatives in Maine to demonstrate new or emerging applications of heat pump technology. Through the RFP, Efficiency Maine seeks to use field testing to analyze, optimize, demonstrate and report on the performance and economics of technical solutions (e.g., models of heat pump equipment, engineering designs, installation techniques) for whole-home heating in cold climates. Details below:

The New England Heat Pump Accelerator is a collaborative multi-state initiative supported by a federal grant to rapidly increase the adoption of heat pump technology across the region. The Accelerator is led by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in collaboration with energy officials in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.