Public Webinar: Front of the Meter Distributed Energy Resources Program Design
The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is responsible for designing a program or programs to encourage the development of front of the meter (FTM) distributed energy resources (DER) in the state. By law, DOER is required to submit the proposed program to the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) by September 30, 2026. If the PUC finds that the program or programs proposed by DOER provide benefits to ratepayers in the State in excess of any costs to ratepayers, the PUC will implement the program or programs.
DOER will host a public webinar on Thursday, June 25, 2026 from 11am-12:30pm to present its planned approach and timeline for designing a new front-of-the-meter distributed energy resources program. The webinar will walk through initial design options under consideration, outline the analytic methods being used to evaluate them, and invite stakeholder input. Webinar materials are linked below:
The Maine Data Center Advisory Council was established by Executive Order of Governor Janet Mills to evaluate issues related to large-scale data center development in Maine and make recommendations to protect ratepayers, maintain electric grid reliability, minimize environmental impacts, and enable responsible economic development. Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the Council process by:
Joining the public meeting via Zoom today, June 23, from 2:00-5:00pm. This meeting will be focused on environmental impacts associated with large-scale data center development. The meeting will be recorded for those unable to join today. Meeting materials and registration are linked below:
Taking stakeholder survey #2:Interested parties are invited to respond to this short survey about environmental considerations to inform the Council's work. Responses are due June 30, 2026.
Reviewing June 3 Kickoff materials:
Job Opening: Manager of Government Affairs
DOER is seeking a Manager of Government Affairs to ensure the Department carries out its mission through direct engagement with other departments and state agencies, the Legislative Branch, federal agencies, and the Maine's congressional delegation. Key activities include supporting Department leadership before the Maine Legislature and ensuring DOER provides effective and responsive information to support policymakers and advocates for the achievement of state energy goals and initiatives. The deadline to apply is June 29, 2026. View the full job description and application instructions here.
Public Comment Opportunity: Maine's Renewable Portfolio Standard Assessment
DOER is required by law to review, in consultation with the Maine PUC, the status and impacts of Maine's Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) every three years. This review must be completed through a public process and consider the benefits and costs associated with the policy, including impacts on energy prices, greenhouse gas emissions, and the state’s economy. DOER is currently preparing the next report to submit to the Maine Legislature by March 31, 2027.
On June 17, the Department hosted a public meeting via Zoom to discuss the study approach and methodology. Comments are now being accepted on the proposed benefit-cost methodology, data or information sources that should be considered, or other broader feedback to inform the work. View the June 17 meeting slides here (PDF) for more information. Comments may be submitted to doer@maine.gov no later than July 1, 2026.
Request for Proposals: Innovation Hub State-Level Pilot Support Services
As part of the New England Heat Pump Accelerator, the Efficiency Maine Trust (Efficiency Maine) is seeking a qualified contractor or team of contractors through a Request for Proposals (RFP) to implement a suite of initiatives in Maine to demonstrate new or emerging applications of heat pump technology. Through the RFP, Efficiency Maine seeks to use field testing to analyze, optimize, demonstrate and report on the performance and economics of technical solutions (e.g., models of heat pump equipment, engineering designs, installation techniques) for whole-home heating in cold climates. Details below:
The New England Heat Pump Accelerator is a collaborative multi-state initiative supported by a federal grant to rapidly increase the adoption of heat pump technology across the region. The Accelerator is led by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in collaboration with energy officials in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.
Help Shape Maine's Next Energy Plan
DOER is required by law to update the Maine Energy Plan every two years. The Energy Plan guides Maine’s approach to energy policy, with a focus on delivering affordable, reliable, and increasingly clean energy to all people and businesses while achieving the state's statutory energy requirements and strengthening Maine's economy. DOER is currently seeking public input to help shape the next plan.
The Department is seeking public input through a short online survey. Interested individuals or organizations are invited to complete this short survey to share input to inform the next plan. Interested parties, organizations, and communities in Maine are encouraged to request DOER to present about the Maine Energy Plan process, provide input to shape the next plan, and ask questions. Please complete this short form on behalf of your group or organization to request a meeting.
Building Code Trainings
Through the Clean Energy Partnership, DOER is funding passivhausMAINE's efforts to deliver building code training sessions for Maine people. These trainings will teach new and experienced builders and code enforcement officers how to meet the new MUBEC building and health codes as well as understand and implement the most effective and modern practices for building long-lasting, low-carbon structures.Upcoming trainings can be found here. Watch recordings of the full 2021 IECC trainings for free here.
DOER conducts a weekly survey of Maine heating fuel prices obtained from retailers statewide. The chart below illustrates average prices as of June 15, 2026 and how they compare to prices before the Iran war began. Visit the DOER website to view all heating fuel prices.
Avg. Statewide Price
Heating Oil
Kerosene
Propane
$/gallon (May 26, 2026)
$4.78
$5.61
$3.24
$/gallon (February 23, 2026)
$3.82
$4.83
$3.37
Difference ($/gallon)
+ $0.96
+ $0.78
- $0.03
Difference (%)
+ 25%
+ 16%
- 0.9%
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