Senate Passes Ross Levin Bill to Create Statewide Title IX Coordinator 

DOVER – On the 54th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX, federal legislation that transformed opportunities for women and girls in education and athletics, the Senate gave final approval to legislation designed to strengthen equity in school athletics and help ensure Delaware schools remain compliant with federal law.

Sponsored by Rep. Melanie Ross Levin and Sen. Laura Sturgeon, House Bill 300 would create a statewide Title IX Coordinator within the Delaware Department of Education focused specifically on athletics. The coordinator would provide guidance, technical assistance, oversight, and support to public middle and high schools to help them meet Title IX requirements and ensure opportunities for student athletes.

“Every young person deserves the chance to compete, grow, and benefit from the teamwork and confidence that athletics provide,” said Rep. Melanie Ross Levin.

“Title IX created those opportunities for millions of women and girls over the past five decades, but its promise is not automatically realized. Schools often want to do the right thing, but may not always have the resources or expertise to navigate evolving federal guidance. This bill ensures that schools have a partner at the state level who can provide support, share best practices, and help strengthen opportunities for student athletes across Delaware.”

“Fifty-four years after the passage of Title IX, its legacy continues to shape lives and open doors for generations of women and girls,” said Governor Matt Meyer.

“At a time when debates about equity, opportunity, and fairness are playing out across the country, Delaware remains committed to the values that have made us a state of neighbors. Every student deserves the chance to learn, compete, and succeed, and we will continue doing the work to make Title IX’s promise a reality.”

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. While Title IX applies broadly, it is best known for expanding opportunities for women and girls in athletics.

In 1972, the year that this landmark gender equity legislation passed, girls represented 7% of high school sports participants. By 2019, that number rose to 43%.

Because many Delaware schools receive federal funding, they are required to comply with all Title IX regulations. HB 300 is designed to provide clearer guidance and stronger infrastructure to support compliance at the state level.

Under House Bill 300, the Title IX Coordinator would be responsible for:

Providing annual training and professional development opportunities for school district and charter school Title IX coordinators, administrators, athletic directors, and coaches.

Offering non-legal technical assistance, including guidance on best practices and practical strategies for strengthening gender equity in athletics.

Developing and maintaining model policies, tools, and resources that schools can adapt to meet their needs.

Serving as a liaison to help Delaware schools stay informed about evolving federal Title IX guidance and requirements.

Submitting an annual public report to the Governor and General Assembly summarizing statewide trends, challenges, and recommendations for strengthening athletic opportunities for students.

Importantly, the bill would also require school districts and charter schools to annually post and report data to the Department of Education, including: participation rates by sex in interscholastic and intramural athletics, budget and expenditure information for boys’ and girls’ sports programs, and any additional information determined necessary by the coordinator to evaluate compliance.

Currently, Delaware does not collect comprehensive, statewide data that allows for a high-level evaluation of gender equity in athletic programs.

The information collected under the bill would help identify opportunities to strengthen programs and ensure that students across the state have fair access to athletic participation and resources.

If potential inequities are identified, the coordinator may work collaboratively with schools to provide guidance and develop strategies that support stronger alignment with Title IX goals.

“Students learn best when they know they are safe, supported, and respected at school. We appreciate Representative Ross-Levin’s leadership in advancing this legislation, which will help districts and charter schools access the training, technical assistance and support they need to implement Title IX consistently and thoughtfully across Delaware. This is about giving school leaders tools and guidance to put students first and ensure protections are carried out fairly for all,” said Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten.

“Last year, I was proud to sponsor legislation that strengthened anti-discrimination and harassment protocols in Delaware, and ensured that school staff, faculty, and students had a clear understanding of the role of a Title IX Coordinator,” said Sen. Laura Sturgeon, Senate Prime Sponsor of HB 300.

“This legislation builds on that foundation by creating more oversight to Title IX procedures in Delaware, ensuring not only compliance with federal regulations, but real effectiveness in helping Delaware schools prevent inequities. By enhancing our Title IX athletic practices, we uphold our commitment that fair opportunity be realized for every student in every school each year.”

“My family’s experience with Title IX athletics issues in Delaware public schools has made clear that the current school-by-school approach is not working. Girls lose opportunities, families are left to pull data and force compliance reviews themselves, and athletics decisions are made without the structure, expertise, and accountability Title IX requires,” said Stephanie Stranick, parent of a female student athlete in Delaware.

“HB 300 provides the statewide infrastructure Delaware needs: training, technical assistance, data collection and analysis, model policies, public reporting, and strategic improvement planning. These are basic governance safeguards, not excessive requirements.”

HB 300 now heads to Governor Meyer for signature.