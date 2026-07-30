Health Department to begin spraying for mosquitoes

The Beaufort County Health Department plans to begin spraying for mosquitoes within the next week as conditions warrant. Planned spraying is scheduled for areas that are showing elevated mosquito populations. Spraying will be completed between dusk and dawn. If rainy or windy conditions are present, spraying will be postponed.

If you have any beehives or newly constructed fishponds, please call Environmental Health so spraying can be avoided in those locations.

Please remember that mosquito problems often stem from the development of breeding sites around the home. Spraying is not effective in controlling these mosquitoes.

The following practices should be followed to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites around the home:

Empty or throw away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles and toys.

Change water in pet bowls, bird baths and plant saucers at least twice a week.

Clean clogged rain gutters.

Repair leaky outdoor faucets.

Keep water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers.

Protect yourself from mosquito bites by:

Covering exposed skin with long sleeves and long pants.

Avoiding outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active, such as dusk and dawn.

Avoiding areas with heavy mosquito activity.

Using repellents on exposed skin (always read and follow the label instructions).

Inspecting window and door screens and repairing any holes

Bio-friendly larvicides, commonly known as “mosquito dunks,” can be purchased at local garden and hardware stores. These will control larval growth in wet areas around the home for several weeks without harming other animals.

To request additional information or report concerns about a mosquito problem in your area, contact the Health Department’s Environmental Health Section at 252-946-6048 or visit BCHD.net