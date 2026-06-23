Airmen aim for excellence at EIC shooting match

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- More than 200 service members from across Team Hill gathered May 11-14 to test their marksmanship and compete for the Excellence in Competition badge.

Coinciding with National Police Week activities, the competition drew 207 active-duty, Guard, and Reserve personnel. Competitors put their skills to the test with the M4 Carbine and the M18 Modular Handgun System.

Staff Sgt. David Medeiros, 75th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, coordinated with the Air Force Security Forces Center to host the Elementary EIC event, giving Team Hill members the opportunity to compete for the “Top Shot” title.

The EIC program fosters a competitive spirit while enhancing combat readiness and lethality. Earning an EIC badge is a significant milestone, as only the top 10 percent of all competing shooters achieve the honor. Those who score in the top tier are awarded the badge, which they are authorized to wear on their dress uniform in accordance with DAFI 36-2903.

This year, 20 medals were awarded.

“Events like this reinforce that readiness isn’t theoretical, it’s a daily expectation,” said Tech. Sgt. Flor A. Meza, 75th SFS CATM section chief. “The competition allowed members to step outside their routine duties, showcase their technical skill, and demonstrate that their expertise extends far beyond their day-to-day mission. It’s a celebration of those who excel and a reminder that maintaining a high standard of readiness is both a responsibility and a point of pride.”

Master Sgt. Jared Jeppsen, 419th Security Forces Squadron CATM, took top honors in the handgun category, while Master Sgt. Max Biser, 75th SFS, claimed the number one spot in the rifle category.

The following Team Hill members earned EIC badges during the competition:

Handgun (M18) Master Sgt. Jared Jeppsen, 419th SFS, CATM Special Agent Jacob Pearce, OSI Det.113 Tech. Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 75th SFS Staff Sgt. Arturo Montoya, 367th Training Support Squadron Master Sgt. Benjamin Thompson, 75th Air Base Wing Tech. Sgt. Julius Carver, 348th Recruiting Squadron Tech. Sgt. Timothy Bukovich, 75th SFS Special Agent Devin Beck, OSI Det. 113 Master Sgt. Max Biser, 75th SFS

Rifle (M4) Master Sgt. Max Biser, 75th SFS Special Agent Jacob Pearce, OSI Det.113 Staff Sgt. Alex Petkovic, 75th SFS Tech. Sgt. Peter Pearson, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron Staff Sgt. Tristan Dawson, 75th SFS Tech. Sgt. Julius Carver, 348th RCS Staff Sgt. Logan Buhk, 367th TRSS Master Sgt. Dylan Gross, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center Staff Sgt. Ryan Crooks, 75th SFS, CATM Staff Sgt. Dequoia Stelmaszek, Air Force Test Center Senior Airman Layne Guidotti, 75th SFS, CATM