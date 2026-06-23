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Oversight Committee Releases Gates and Groff Transcripts

WASHINGTON— Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released the transcript from Bill Gates’s transcribed interview as part of the Committee’s review of the federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Gates’s interview occurred on June 10, 2026.

The Committee also released the transcript from Lesley Groff’s transcribed interview. Her interview occurred on June 9, 2026. 

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Oversight Committee Releases Gates and Groff Transcripts

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