Columbus Technologies and Services Achieves C3PAO-Assessed CMMC Level 2 Certification

Columbus demonstrates validated compliance with CMMC and reinforces readiness to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across federal programs

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbus Technologies and Services, Inc. today announced that it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 following completion of an independent assessment conducted by an authorized Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).The CMMC program, established by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), is designed to enhance the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). CMMC Level 2 certification requires full implementation of the 110 security controls outlined in NIST Special Publication 800-171, validating an organization’s ability to safeguard sensitive federal information in nonfederal systems and environments.Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification places Columbus among a select group of organizations that have successfully met the DoD’s rigorous cybersecurity requirements, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted and compliant partner to federal agencies and prime contractors.“This certification represents a significant milestone for Columbus and reflects the strength, maturity, and discipline of our cybersecurity program,” said Ajay Handa, Chief Executive Officer of Columbus Technologies and Services. “Achieving CMMC Level 2 through a C3PAO assessment validates our ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information and demonstrates our readiness to support our Department of Defense, NASA, and federal customers in securing mission-critical data and systems.”The certification confirms that Columbus has implemented robust, auditable security controls supported by formal policies, documented procedures, and continuous monitoring capabilities within its assessed environment. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining compliance with evolving federal cybersecurity requirements and supporting customer missions that demand the highest levels of information protection. Columbus’ achievement ensures continued contract readiness, reduced supply chain risk, and strengthened trust with government customers and partners.About Columbus Technologies and ServicesColumbus Technologies and Services, Inc. is a mission-focused provider of technology, engineering, scientific, and professional support services to U.S. federal government customers, including the Department of Defense and NASA. The company delivers secure, reliable solutions in support of complex and highly regulated environments, with a strong commitment to operational excellence, cybersecurity, and continuous improvement in support of national security missions.Learn more about Columbus at https://columbususa.com

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