NY HELPS Program Extended to 2028

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the extension of the New York Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide (NY HELPS), a public service hiring program that has accelerated the ability of New York State and municipal government agencies to appoint and hire talented employees to fill vacancies open to the public. NY HELPS, which has been extended by the New York State Civil Service Commission until June 30, 2028, temporarily waives exams for many government jobs available to the public, making it easier than ever for jobseekers to find employment in the public sector. The extension of NY HELPS continues Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to rebuilding and bolstering the Empire State’s public workforce — a commitment that includes the recent announcement of the opening of the first of 12 new Computer-Based Testing centers to make civil service promotion exams more accessible and convenient for existing state employees.

“Our public employees are unparalleled, and together, we have made great strides in rebuilding the state and local workforce during my administration, but our work is still not finished,” said Governor Hochul. “By extending NY HELPS and continuing to break down barriers that may exist for employees, we can bring more New Yorkers into rewarding public sector careers, expand opportunities for current employees to advance, and ensure we are meeting the needs of every community while delivering the high-quality services and resources they deserve.”

Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “Public service is a calling for many, but a prolonged hiring and promotion process meant New Yorkers were missing out on some of the best and brightest candidates to come serve and assist them. With the extension of NY HELPS, greater access to promotion exams for existing state workers and a modernization process underway at the Department of Civil Service, all under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are meeting jobseekers and state employees where they are, which in turn will benefit New Yorkers all across the state.”

Through NY HELPS, jobseekers can apply for positions that are open to the general public for which they meet the minimum qualifications and other conditions of employment.

Since the inception of the original HELP program in 2023 — expanded and renamed NY HELPS in 2024 — more than 60,000 appointments have been made to both state and local government positions. The NY HELPS program has been particularly impactful for direct care and critical health and human services positions, including Direct Support Assistant, Registered Nurses, and Mental Health Therapy Aide. For detailed statistics on HELPS appointments at both the state and local level, please visit https://www.cs.ny.gov/help.

The three-person New York State Civil Service Commission unanimously approved the extension of the NY HELPS program at its regular meeting on May 13 for New York State agencies, as well as for local agencies that opt into the program.

The extension of NY HELPS is part of a comprehensive effort the Department of Civil Service is undertaking to modernize the civil service merit system in New York State to better meet jobseekers where they are. The Department’s transformation includes developing a customer-friendly, fully accessible, innovative method to examine candidates interested in jobs open to the public for merit and fitness, while building a workforce that mirrors the diversity and ability of all New York State residents. This extension of NY HELPS will allow the Department time to roll out a new applicant management system for hiring into jobs available to the public, which will bolster and accelerate hiring practices toward matching the most qualified candidates with open positions quickly and equitably.

While NY HELPS allows state and local agencies — and jobseekers — an expedited process into hiring, the Department of Civil Service is also expanding opportunities for existing state employees to advance in their careers.

In May, the Department announced the opening of a new Computer-Based Testing Center in Cohoes, Albany County, the first of 12 centers opening by the end of 2027. The centers, which will be located in each region of the Empire State, will provide modern and convenient access to state employees seeking to further their careers by taking promotion exams.

As CBT Centers open across the state, civil service promotion exams will be offered on a more frequent basis to provide candidates with more career advancement opportunities, and test scores will be released more expeditiously, all while allowing interested candidates to self-schedule their own tests.

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Government is only as strong as its ability to serve the people. Every vacant position represents a need waiting to be met, a family waiting for help, a community waiting for services. By extending NY HELPS, we are opening more doors to public service while strengthening the workforce that New Yorkers rely on every day. This is not simply about filling jobs; it is about renewing the promise that government can be accessible, responsive and present in people’s lives when they need it most.”

Civil Service Employees Association President Mary E. Sullivan said, "The extension of the NY HELPS program will give public employers the tools they need to fill critical vacancies in a timely manner and maintain the services New Yorkers depend on. Extending the program is a sensible interim step as the state continues its efforts to modernize the civil service system for the 21st century and build a stronger workforce for the future. CSEA appreciates Governor Hochul's leadership in addressing these workforce challenges."

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has implemented several initiatives to strengthen New York’s public workforce. In February 2025, Governor Hochul launched the “You’re Hired” initiative to recruit talented displaced federal public sector workers into State service. In 2023, Governor Hochul extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce for the first time in state history.

Governor Hochul also announced in October 2025 that the Department of Civil Service updated qualifications for approximately 800 entry- and promotion-level civil service titles to allow for consideration of equivalent experience as an alternative to college degrees when evaluating jobseekers.

Additionally, the state created 10 Centers for Careers in Government, offering job seekers guidance on civil service systems and career opportunities.

The Governor has also lifted the state employment hiring freeze and expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities to further support the public workforce.

The Department of Civil Service also ran successful multi-media campaigns over the past two years promoting the wide-ranging career opportunities available in New York State public service; the campaign was estimated to have reached 93 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and older. The Department also partnered with New York’s first Chief Disability Officer to deliver a campaign that highlighted opportunities for New Yorkers with disabilities.

To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing and furthering a rewarding career, please visit the Department of Civil Service website and follow the Department on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.