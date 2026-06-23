Notice to Bidders for Road Salt.
Simpson County is seeking bids for provision of road salt material to
be used on County roads in Simpson County, Kentucky. The term of
this contract will be for the period ending June 30, 2027. Bid shall
include delivery to 2724 Kenneth Utley Drive, Franklin, Kentucky
42134. Simpson County agrees to buy a minimum of 70 tons witht he
option of buying a maximum of 150 tons under the contracted price.
Bids will be received at the office of the Simpson County Judge
Executive, Mason Barnes, Friday, July 31, 2026, until10:00 am CDT
or send to mbarnes@simpsoncounty.us. The attached Statement
of Bidders Qualifications must be included with the bid. Award
will be made based on the lowest and best bid with the right to
accept or reject any or all bids being expressly reserved.
Please contact Bobby Groves, Public Works Director, at
bgroves@simpsoncounty.us if you have any questions.
Download the actual file here. Statement of Bidders Qualification
Last modified: June 23, 2026
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