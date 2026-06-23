Men's Mental Health Highlighted at...

On June 18, Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery held a seminar called “The Weight Men Carry: Understanding Men’s Mental Health” at FISTA in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Speakers included Timothy “TJ” Parker, Edward Tahhahwah Jr., Donald Ramos, Abraham Bearpaw, David Threatt and Nic Sigala, as well as anyone else who wanted to speak on mental health.

Outreach Coordinator Marilyn Cater said men’s mental well-being is important.

“Sometimes it gets overlooked and the men in our lives are very important. You know, there are fathers, brothers, sons, and so I want to make sure that they are also, they take care of their mental health,” she said. “That way they can be leaders and they can be the fathers that they need to be. That way, you know, if they're successful, then generations to come will be successful as well.”

Cater has also experienced a loss in her family.

“And I think that mental health led to that, and so that has inspired me to make sure that other people are aware of the signs for mental health, for suicide, for addiction, all of that,” she said. “So that way, you know, maybe my personal experience can help other people, and so that's why it's important. And, you know…I have a father, I have, I have sons, so it's fairly important for me to make sure that they take care of their mental health, and they know the importance of that.”

One of the ways Cater hoped to help cultivate discussion and demonstrate the success of mental health care was through the speakers.

“So, TJ works for prevention and recovery inpatient. He's been here for many years, and so it's great to show that we can also share his story and that he's here working with us, helping other people also change their paths,” she said. “And…we have Nick, Nick Sigala, who is a Lawton native, and he works with the community. So, it's good that way people can connect with someone [who's] in the area. And then we have one other speaker, he's from Oklahoma City, David. He wrote a book.”

Each speaker shared their own experiences and where to find resources for hard times.

“I just hope that everybody who attended today's event gets something out of it and realizes that they are not alone and that there is help out there,” Cater said. “They can always reach out to us, and we can find them help or resources.”

Several community and Comanche Nation vendors attended the event.

Anyone needing help can call 988; Prevention and Recovery can be reached at 580-360-0685.