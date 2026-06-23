DIAMS Infinity redefines how Intellectual Property is managed in practice

Dennemeyer launches DIAMS Infinity, an AI-powered IP software that automates tasks, boosts data accuracy, reduces risk, and simplifies portfolio management.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dennemeyer Group has launched DIAMS Infinity , a next-generation Intellectual Property (IP) software solution developed for organizations that need greater control over expanding portfolios without adding operational complexity.Daily IP work remains heavily administrative, with portfolio managers spending significant time updating records and tracking deadlines, leaving limited room for strategic contributions. Manual processes also introduce avoidable risk, particularly when relying on fragmented data.DIAMS Infinity addresses these challenges by shifting IP work away from manual coordination toward efficient execution. The system uses built-in artificial intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks, contextualize incoming information, and carry routine actions forward automatically.This approach reduces friction, minimizes risk, and frees up time for higher-value work. Organizations using advanced IP management systems report substantial time savings and improved consistency in meeting deadlines.AI is embedded at the core of DIAMS Infinity, acting as a practical, everyday feature rather than an add-on. A built-in smart assistant helps users surface relevant data and guides decision-making, reducing interruptions and simplifying workflows.Data quality is a central component, with direct connections to patent office databases ensuring up-to-date and accurate legal status across jurisdictions.The platform is cloud-based, web-ready, and designed for straightforward adoption without complex implementation projects. It is intended for organizations in IP-intensive sectors such as technology, transportation, and industrial industries that require reliable and efficient portfolio management.

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