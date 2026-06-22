Mayor Brett Smiley Signs FY2027 Budget

Monday, June 22, 2026

Providence to Maintain and Build on City Services Without Raising Taxes

Mayor Brett P. Smiley today joined City Council President Rachel Miller and City leaders at Mount Hope Community Center to officially sign the Fiscal Year 2027 budget. The budget maintains essential city services that neighbors depend on without raising taxes, while making critical investments in emergency housing relief, public safety, infrastructure, public libraries, cultural programming, climate resiliency and other priorities that support neighborhoods across Providence.

The signing took place at Mount Hope Community Center, one of the community-based organizations that will see an increase of financial support in the City’s budget. The FY27 budget increases support for Providence community centers, helping strengthen the programs, resources and direct services that residents and families rely on every day.

“Today is about celebrating and putting our budget to work for the people of Providence,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “By signing this budget at Mount Hope Community Center, we are highlighting the important role safe, accessible gathering places play in strengthening Providence and showing how this budget will directly benefit our city. This budget strengthens not only our community centers, but also our libraries, our public safety services, our schools and infrastructure our residents rely on every day, and it does so without worsening the financial burden of our neighbors. I am grateful to the City Council for their partnership and collaboration in delivering a responsible budget that supports families, protects essential services and invests in our future.”

The FY27 budget also makes targeted investments to support neighborhoods, strengthen City services and improve access to information for residents. This budget establishes a Cultural Festivals Fund to help organizers cover permitting and public safety costs for these events, $77,000 for winter storm response improvements and $17,700 for property alert technology that will notify property owners when changes are made to their property records.

“I want to thank my fellow councilors, as well as the Finance Department, for making a difficult job as straightforward as possible,” said Ways and Means Chair Miguel Sanchez (Ward 6). “We spent the last several months meeting with all the department directors to make sure that every taxpayer dollar is being spent responsibly. The resulting amendments to the 2027 Providence City budget ensure that the city has the staffing and resources necessary to function at its very best.”

The budget also includes $152.2 million for Providence Public Schools, reflecting the City’s continued commitment to our students, families and educators as Providence prepares for the school district to return to local management.

In addition to the operating budget, the administration submitted an updated Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2027 through 2031, including a proposed $26.5 million bond to support investments in public property, parks, streets, sidewalks and other critical infrastructure priorities.

The FY27 budget reflects the City’s commitment to delivering high-quality services, supporting families and investing in the neighborhoods and community partners that help make Providence stronger.

The final FY27 budget is available online at openbudget.providenceri.gov