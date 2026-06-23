NCWorks Commission Now Accepting Applications for Workforce Pell Programs

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein and the NCWorks Commission, North Carolina’s workforce development board, announced the opening of applications for eligible training providers seeking approval to participate in the new Workforce Pell grant program. The program expands access to federal financial aid for students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs.

“North Carolina is attracting jobs and investment at a record pace, and Workforce Pell will help ensure our workforce is ready to seize those opportunities,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This new financial support for students engaged in workforce training will help ensure opportunity is built here in North Carolina.”

Workforce Pell expands federal Pell Grant eligibility to students enrolled in approved short-term workforce training programs at eligible institutions. In May, the NCWorks Commission adopted a policy for state-level approval of training programs seeking to participate in Workforce Pell. Subsequently, the U.S. Department of Education issued final regulations for program implementation, which begins in July 2026.

Institutions interested in participating should first review their programs to determine whether they meet federal Workforce Pell eligibility requirements. Eligible programs must, among other requirements, last at least eight weeks but fewer than 15 weeks, align with high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors, and count toward academic credit for a certificate or degree program.

Additional information about Workforce Pell eligibility and the state approval process is available on the North Carolina Department of Commerce website at commerce.nc.gov/workforce-pell.

Institutions may apply through the Eligible Training Provider (ETP) application at nc.works/ETPL and submit the additional information required for Workforce Pell approval.

The NCWorks Commission will review Workforce Pell applications quarterly. Once the commission grants state-level approval, institutions may submit their short-term programs to the U.S. Department of Education for federal approval.

“One of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships’ key priorities is expanding pathways to the credentials and skills that lead to good jobs,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, who serves as a co-chair of the council. “Workforce Pell is an important new tool that will help more North Carolinians access high-value training while helping employers meet their workforce needs.”

Governor Josh Stein designated the NCWorks Commission as the state’s lead agency for implementing Workforce Pell, and his 2026-2027 budget proposal invests more than $144,000 to have a Workforce Pell Director at the N.C. Department of Commerce. If funded by the North Carolina General Assembly in the anticipated state budget, the Workforce Pell Director will support program approval processes and coordinate with education and workforce partners to expand access to approved short-term training programs.

Partners in the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, an advisory body within the NCWorks Commission, collaborated on development of the state’s Workforce Pell policy. The council includes representatives of key stakeholders, including the N.C. Department of Commerce, North Carolina Community College System, the University of North Carolina System, and North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities.

Governor Stein continues to invest in North Carolina’s workforce. In December, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships released a report outlining goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs, including implementation of Workforce Pell. The new program also advances the First in Opportunity Strategic Economic Development Plan’s goal of building a resilient, future-ready workforce by expanding access to industry-valued credentials and strengthening pathways to employment in high-demand fields.

Since taking office in January 2025, Governor Stein has announced more than 42,000 new jobs and more than $29 billion in new investments coming to North Carolina. In January 2026, Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina as the Top State for Workforce Development.

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The NCWorks Commission is funded by WIOA Title I, which is 100 percent supported by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award to North Carolina totaling $66,329,591.