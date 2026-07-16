Governor Stein, Secretary Sangvai Announce Innovative Apprenticeship Initiative, Highlight Efforts to Strengthen Health Care Workforce

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein joined NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai and leadership at Broughton Hospital in Morganton to announce the STEP-NC: Health Care Program, the first health care apprenticeship program within state government. In partnership with the North Carolina Business Committee for Education, the initiative begins with pilot programs at Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. This program will help build a pipeline for high school students, adult learners, and new talent into vital roles in health care to strengthen the workforce in North Carolina’s health care system, including state health facilities, and meet mental health needs in North Carolina.

“We are facing a critical shortage of health care workers in North Carolina, especially in our state-operated facilities. STEP-NC cultivates a sustainable workforce pipeline starting as early as high school,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Through this program, students can qualify for free tuition, learn new skills, and jump-start their careers – all while helping North Carolina become safer and healthier.”

“This partnership is one example of the efforts underway to boost the health care workforce in our state,” said NC Health and Human Services Dev Sangvai. “This initiative creates pipelines for clinical and non-clinical positions that keep our health systems running, supporting careers spanning from maintenance professionals to nurses.”

Six recent high school graduates in Burke County participated in the first cohort this summer at Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton as pre-apprentices in behavioral health and maintenance technician pathways. Upon completion of the program, the pre-apprentices can apply for registered apprenticeships that align with their career goals in the health care industry.

NCDHHS hopes to expand these apprenticeship programs across all state-operated facilities. The students are currently referred to J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center or Broughton Hospital through Opt-In, a program open to graduating seniors from Burke County Public Schools sponsored by Industrial Commons, a program designed to increase post-secondary credential attainment in Burke County. This initiative advances the goals of the Governor's Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships to reduce state vacancy rates and double the number of apprentices statewide.

“The apprenticeship model responds to critical workforce needs by creating a tailored pathway supporting both employee growth and long-term retention,” said Dr. Timothy Miller, CEO, Broughton Hospital. “This program allows students to find rewarding job opportunities close to home that align with their career interests. Health care facilities like ours offer many different career options, from direct care jobs like nursing to administrative support functions to maintenance.”

"By serving as the sponsor of this agreement, NCBCE has taken on the administrative work that so DSOHF facilities can focus on training their future talent,” said Caroline Sullivan, NCBCE Executive Director. “This agreement creates a debt-free pathway for young people, starting in high school, to step into careers in nursing, behavioral health, electrical work, and facilities maintenance in the same communities where they live, which means the workforce caring for our neighbors is coming from our neighborhoods. North Carolina is demonstrating that state government can lead the way on workforce innovation, and we welcome healthcare employers across the state to join this agreement and grow their talent locally.

In addition to apprenticeships, NCDHHS Division of State Operated Health Care Facilities (DSOHF) is meeting the staffing needs of its facilities by deploying innovative recruitment and retention strategies. In the past year, facilities established same-day hiring events and invested in on-site CNA training and testing. More recently, NCDHHS’s loan repayment programs were made available to all health professionals in DSOHF, ensuring additional pathways to recruit talent into our health facilities.

State health facilities are also partnering with Burke County Schools, Western Piedmont Community College, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Social Work to strengthen, train and support North Carolina’s mental health professionals, especially social workers. These efforts help reduce vacancy rates and build a stable, future-ready workforce for our facilities and the broader public behavioral health system across the state.

Governor Stein’s visit to Broughton Hospital marks the first visit by a Governor to a state-operated health care facility in recent years, representing his commitment to strengthening behavioral health services. Governor Stein’s EO 33 (Protecting North Carolinians Through Stronger Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice Systems) directs cabinet agencies to take action strengthening how the state’s behavioral health and criminal justice systems coordinate and serve the public, including through strengthening the health care workforce.

Last week, Governor Stein signed into law North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years, protecting health care for millions of North Carolinians by funding Medicaid, expanding health care workforce programs, and directing more than $7 million to expand mental and behavioral health services for children, families, and staff in child care facility settings.