H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office Welcomes New Program Manager

PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION EXECUTIVE AVIATION, Patuxent River, Md. – TheH-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office (PMA-261) welcomed a new program manager during a Change of Command ceremony on June 17 at Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Major General David C. Walsh, Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive (Aviation), Marine Corps Aviation, served as Officiating Officer. Lieutenant General Gregory L. Masiello, Program Executive Officer, F-35 Joint Program Office, served as guest of honor. Both generals applauded Colonel Kate E. Fleeger for her leadership during the last four years and welcomed Colonel Joshua W. Wort to the office.

In speaking to Fleeger, Walsh said, “You applied the perfect mix of passion for Fleet, management acumen, and most importantly, leadership to steer the team through the challenges and deliver what matters most – capabilities for our Marines.”

Turning to Wort, he continued, “Your challenge is to build upon the momentum that Colonel Fleeger has established. I have no doubt you have what it takes – Fleet credibility, acquisition experience, and leadership.” Following Walsh’s comments, Masiello addressed the room.

“I’ve watched and I know both of their histories,” said Masiello about Fleeger and Wort. “Both of your families should be proud.”

“The fact that so many of our industry partners are here and supporting you today shows the respect earned by Colonel Fleeger during the last four years,” he continued turning to Wort. “You still have a lot to do – you won’t be bored. Have a plan and be prepared to react when it doesn’t go according to plan. Prepare where you can and be reactive when you have to be.”

Fleeger reported as program manager for PMA-261 in May 2022 and will be moving to the staff of Vice Admiral John E. Dougherty IV, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation (PAE (A)) as Naval Aviation Industrial Base Lead for PAE(A) and NAVAIR Vice Commander.

“At my assumption of command,” she said, “I talked about two things that I believed were necessary if you wanted to be successful at anything – be present and be invested.”

“Heavy Lifters,” she continued, addressing the PMA-261 team. “Those words are the foundation of everything you did over the last four years and undoubtably will continue to do. You showed up and you cared about the fleet and about our mission.”

“I have known Col Wort for many years,” she continued. “He is thoughtful, incredibly intelligent, and caring. Perhaps most importantly, he shows up and is immeasurably invested. There will be difficult decisions. There will be tradeoffs, there will undoubtably be new forms of unprecedented and I cannot think of a better leader to guide this team through them.

“The future of PMA-261 is in exceptionally good hands.”

Wort, who hails from Tewksbury, New Jersey, graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He received his Naval Aviator wings in 2007 and deployed twice to Camp Leatherneck, Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He is a 2015 graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, Class 148, and earned a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy in 2024 where he also completed his Senior Acquisition Course.

Wort’s acquisitions experience includes multiple roles with Naval Air Systems Command, including serving as the Assistant Program Manager for Systems Engineering for the CH-53K heavy lift helicopter. Most recently he served as Assault Aircraft Survivability Equipment Integrated Product Team Lead with Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office (PMA-272).

“It’s great to be back,” said Wort, who described the H-53 community as where he grew up.

“I broadened my horizons (in other programs), but I’m at home with the heavy lift team,” he said. “It’s humbling to pick up where you left off,” Wort said to Fleeger, “Thank you for being present and for being invested.

“There is an amazing group of people supporting an awesome mission,” he said. “And plenty of work to do as we move forward writing the next chapter of Heavy Lift history together.”

The mission of PMA-261 is to develop, deliver, and sustain effective, suitable, affordable, and timely H-53 heavy lift capability and readiness for the warfighter throughout the program lifecycle.