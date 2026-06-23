The Pickled Beet Welcomes A New Chef

Chef Jean Amengual Triebe

The Award-Winning Gourmet Chef Services Company is Proud to Welcome Chef Jean Carlo Amengual Triebe

We're thrilled to welcome Chef JC to our team. He will be integral to the curation of luxury guest experiences for our clientele, whether they are dining aboard a private jet or in their home.” — Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s most trusted gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces the hire of Chef Jean Amengual Triebe as The Pickled Beet’s new Chef.

Chef Jean Amengual Triebe is a Michelin-trained culinary professional with extensive experience in world-class fine dining environments. His culinary style is rooted in modern French cuisine with Mediterranean influences, focusing on seasonality, balance, and clean, expressive flavors.

He has experience leading in high-performance kitchen teams, executing refined menus, and maintaining Michelin-star standards at restaurants in Miami, Chicago, and Spain. He is also known for creating elevated guest experiences. He has served as Chef de Cuisine at Claudie; Executive Sous Chef at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (2 Michelin Stars); Executive Sous Chef at Palm d’Or at The Biltmore (2 Michelin Stars); Chef de Partie at Alinea, (3 Michelin Stars); and Chef de Partie at Etxanobe, (1 Michelin Star).

At The Pickled Beet, Chef Jean Amengual Triebe will serve as a Chef cooking and creating personalized weekly menus. In addition, he will create seasonal menus for catering and private chef services including for corporations, homes, and in-flight private jet dining.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chef JC to our team,” says Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “His extensive experience in fine dining is exactly what we look for when hiring new team members. He will be integral to the curation of luxury guest experiences for our clientele, whether they are dining aboard a private jet or in their home.”

Chef Jean Amengual Triebe will continue The Pickled Beet’s unparalleled commitment to using a "Food as Medicine" philosophy, and tailored menus, including sourcing the best organic, local, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, while also accommodating all dietary requests, food allergies, and medical conditions.

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About The Pickled Beet:

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet is an award-winning culinary services company in South Florida delivering 100% personalized, organic meals directly to homes, offices, and private jets. Guided by a "Food as Medicine" philosophy, the company operates a dedicated, Celiac-safe commercial kitchen specializing in tailored menus, including sourcing the best organic, local, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, while also accommodating severe food allergies, medical conditions, and strict dietary protocols. For over 20 years, The Pickled Beet’s masterful fine-dining chefs have combined 5-star restaurant quality with personalized nutrition to help clients heal, stay healthy, and save time. Learn more at thepickledbeet.com.

Service areas include Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.



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