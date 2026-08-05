The Grove Senior Living Marks a New Chapter with 'Rooted in the Rogue Valley' Grand Re-Opening in Medford

Newly unified independent living, assisted living and memory care campus debuts a refreshed identity and full continuum-of-care in the Rogue Valley

Compass has deep roots in the Rogue Valley, and The Grove reflects that every day. We've brought our community together and are excited to welcome neighbors and partners to see what's new.” — Pam Roberts, Campus Executive Director, The Grove

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grove Senior Living, an independent living, assisted living and memory care community operated by Compass Senior Living, will host its "Rooted in the Rogue Valley" grand re-opening celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at its Medford campus. The grand re-opening celebrates the transformation of The Grove Senior Living into one connected campus consisting of two neighboring buildings: one dedicated to independent living and the other to assisted living and memory care. Together, they provide a seamless continuum of care that supports aging in place, allowing residents to remain in the community they call home as their needs evolve.

For the past five years, The Grove has served older adults throughout the Rogue Valley. Now, under Compass Senior Living, the newly unified campus is entering a new chapter rooted in Compass's Oregon values of being Guided by Goodness, Loyalty, Faith, and Fun. Together, the two neighboring buildings create one connected community centered on hospitality, meaningful connections and personalized care. Guests will enjoy live music, chef-prepared bites featuring Rogue Valley wines, cheeses, artisan chocolates from local chocolatiers, and guided tours of refreshed apartments and amenity spaces.

"Compass has deep roots in the Rogue Valley, and The Grove reflects that every day," said Pam Roberts, Campus Executive Director. "We've brought our community together and are excited to welcome neighbors and partners to see what's new."

The transformation included renovated independent living residences, beautiful assisted living and memory care spaces, refreshed community amenities, new leadership committed to enhancing the resident experience, and the integration of two neighboring buildings into one connected campus. The result is a seamless aging-in-place experience, allowing residents to transition between levels of care while remaining within the same community they call home.

The grand re-opening previews The Grove's warm, locally connected approach to community life, including:

- Live performances by a pianist and harpist throughout the property

- Chef-driven charcuterie featuring Rogue Valley with local wine, cheeses and chocolates

- A take-home welcome gift for every guest: a branded wine glass paired with a mini charcuterie board

- Guided tours of refreshed apartments and shared spaces

"What I love about living here is how connected it feels to the valley," said Norma Parker, a Resident Ambassador at The Grove at Medford. "The people and local touches make it feel like home. I hope others come to experience it for themselves.”

Event Details:

What: The Grove Senior Living Grand Re-Opening, "Rooted in the Rogue Valley"

When: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: The Grove Senior Living, 2184 Poplar Dr., Medford, Oregon 97504

RSVP: Visit The Grove website

About The Grove Senior Living

The Grove Senior Living is an independent living, assisted living and memory care community serving older adults in Medford, Oregon, and the greater Rogue Valley. Now proudly operated by Compass Senior Living, The Grove recently unified two neighboring buildings into a single, connected campus, with one building dedicated to independent living and the other to assisted living and memory care, creating a seamless continuum of care. Following a comprehensive refresh, the community features renovated independent living residences, updated assisted living spaces, and a range of spacious apartment options, all supported by a deeply experienced local team and a philosophy centered on aging in place. Learn more at www.compass-living.com/community/the-grove-senior-living/

About Compass Senior Living

Compass Senior Living is a Eugene, Oregon-based senior living company with communities offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Guided by their values of Goodness, Loyalty, Faith, and Fun. Compass combines personalized care, hospitality and meaningful engagement to help older adults live with confidence and dignity. For more information, visit www.compass-living.com

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