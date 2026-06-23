Specialty Engraving

Specialty Engraving is proud to announce a major expansion of its production capabilities with the addition of three advanced laser systems.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Engraving Expands Production Capabilities with Advanced Laser Technology

Specialty Engraving, a trusted leader in awards, engraving, and personalization services since 1958, is proud to announce a major expansion of its production capabilities with the addition of three advanced laser systems: a 3D Crystal Engraving Laser System, a 60-Watt MOPA Laser, and a 40-Watt Fiber Laser.

This investment further strengthens Specialty Engraving’s position as one of the most technologically advanced providers of engraving services in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. The new equipment allows the company to deliver even greater precision, product variety, customization options, and production efficiency for customers seeking awards, recognition products, signage, promotional items, industrial marking, personalized gifts, and custom engraved gifts for special occasions.

For nearly seven decades, Specialty Engraving has served businesses, schools, municipalities, sports associations, civic organizations, corporations, and individuals with high-quality products and personalized service. The company’s latest technology additions represent another step forward in its ongoing commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.

The new 3D Crystal Engraving Laser System opens exciting opportunities for customers looking for premium crystal awards, memorial pieces, corporate recognition gifts, keepsakes, and personalized displays featuring detailed three-dimensional interior engraving. This system allows designs, logos, images, and custom artwork to be engraved inside crystal with impressive depth, clarity, and visual impact.

The addition of the 60-Watt MOPA Laser and 40-Watt Fiber Laser expands Specialty Engraving’s ability to mark and engrave a wider range of metals, plastics, coated materials, tools, industrial products, promotional items, and specialty surfaces. These systems provide exceptional speed, durability, and accuracy, making them ideal for both decorative personalization and functional product marking.

Specialty Engraving’s expanded production capabilities now include an extensive lineup of advanced equipment and in-house services, including:

• Trotec 150-Watt CO₂ Laser System

• Trotec 80-Watt CO₂ Laser System

• Trotec 60-Watt CO₂ Laser System

• 60-Watt MOPA Laser System

• 40-Watt Fiber Laser System

• 20-Watt Radian Fiber Laser System

• 3D Crystal Engraving Laser System

• Two Mimaki UV Print Systems

• Logo Jet Direct-to-Substrate Printing System

• Sandblasting equipment,

• Color sublimation production

• Direct-to-film production,

• Computerized rotary engraving systems.

By combining laser engraving, UV printing, rotary engraving, sandblasting, sublimation, and direct-to-film production under one roof, Specialty Engraving provides customers with one of the most complete engraving and recognition product solutions available in the industry. This wide range of capabilities allows the company to serve customers with greater flexibility, faster turnaround times, and more creative product options.

“Since our founding in 1958, Specialty Engraving has built its reputation on quality, craftsmanship, innovation, and customer service,” said company leadership. “These investments represent our continued commitment to staying on the cutting edge of engraving and personalization technology. By continually expanding our capabilities, we ensure that our customers receive superior products, exceptional service, and the most advanced engraving solutions available.”

The demand for personalized products continues to grow as businesses, organizations, and individuals look for meaningful ways to celebrate achievements, recognize employees, honor milestones, promote brands, and create memorable gifts. With its expanded technology, Specialty Engraving is well-positioned to meet those needs with custom awards, plaques, trophies, crystal gifts, engraved metal items, personalized signage, promotional products, and custom engraved gifts for special occasions.

Customers looking for engraving services in Atlanta can rely on Specialty Engraving for both traditional craftsmanship and modern production technology. Whether creating one personalized gift or fulfilling a large corporate recognition order, the company remains focused on delivering dependable service, detailed workmanship, and products that leave a lasting impression.

As the engraving and personalization industry continues to evolve, Specialty Engraving remains committed to leading through innovation, experience, and a customer-first approach. With nearly 70 years of excellence and continued investment in the future, Specialty Engraving remains the awards and engraving leader customers have trusted since 1958.

For more information about Specialty Engraving’s expanded capabilities, engraving services, awards, personalization options, and custom products, visit www.specialtyengraving.com or contact Specialty Engraving directly.

About Specialty Engraving

Founded in 1958, Specialty Engraving is a premier provider of awards, recognition products, engraving, personalization, signage, promotional products, and custom manufacturing solutions. Combining decades of experience with state-of-the-art technology, Specialty Engraving continues to deliver superior products, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service throughout Atlanta, the Southeast, and beyond.

Specialty Engraving

1700 Northside Dr NW, Ste B-3

Atlanta, GA 30318

Website: www.specialtyengraving.com

Phone: 404-873-3257

Email: specialty.engraving.suwanee.ga@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.