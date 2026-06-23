FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 23, 2026

State awards over $375,000 to support five business incubators

SANTA FE — Five business incubators across New Mexico will share more than $375,000 in state grant money to help them pursue certification through the state Certified Business Incubator Program.

The NM Incubator Certification Support (ICS) grant assists incubators seeking certification and helps to expand entrepreneurship, job creation, and small business growth in New Mexico.

Business incubators assist entrepreneurs and early-stage companies with services such as mentorship, technical assistance, access to workspace and equipment, and connections to capital and networks, helping to turn promising ideas into viable businesses that strengthen local economies. ICS grants fund feasibility studies and support organizations in completing certification.

“These investments reflect our commitment to building a strong, inclusive economic development ecosystem across New Mexico,” said Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Rob Black. “By helping incubators achieve certification, we’re strengthening the support systems that entrepreneurs and small businesses depend on to grow and succeed.”

The five organizations receiving Incubator Certification Support grants are:

Certification support

Los Alamos Makers ($125,000)

Los Alamos Makers is a community-based incubator and innovation hub that helps entrepreneurs, scientists, students and other emerging innovators transform ideas into viable ventures through access to tools, training, mentorship, prototyping facilities, wet-lab infrastructure, and commercialization networks. Through its flexible, distributed incubator model, Los Alamos Makers lowers barriers to entrepreneurship, supports early-stage venture formation, and strengthens Northern New Mexico’s innovation ecosystem by connecting local talent to the resources needed to build sustainable businesses and technologies.

New Mexico Community Capital ($76,000)

New Mexico Community Capital’s Resilience Circles move beyond the traditional one-size-fits-all incubator model to empower Indigenous entrepreneurs. As a culturally grounded, trauma-informed business accelerator, the program provides existing Native-led businesses with highly customized support and targeted technical assistance. By bridging the gap to essential capital, the initiative equips these businesses with the holistic resources they need to scale and build lasting economic sovereignty.

Three Sisters Kitchen ($130,000)

Three Sisters Kitchen’s food business training program incubates local manufactured food businesses, celebrating the bounty of New Mexico. Their 15-week hands-on training program supports the experimentation and exploration of value-added food business concepts, so that entrepreneurs can assess concept viability and determine appropriate launch and scale. Continued technical assistance, training, and commercial kitchen access support graduates as they build.

Feasibility study support

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Foundation ($25,000)

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s incubator offers business development programs, one-on-one technical assistance, procurement readiness resources, networking opportunities, and access to workspace and training facilities to support entrepreneurs and growing small businesses. The incubator supports the Chamber’s mission to promote economic development, enhance opportunities, and provide business and workforce training to the small business community. It helps entrepreneurs build capacity, strengthen operations, and create sustainable pathways to success across the region.

Taos Community Foundation ($30,000)

UNM-Taos HIVE manages a business incubator in Taos, New Mexico that supports local entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses through development services, resource connections, and community-based programming. As a hub for entrepreneurial growth, UNM-Taos HIVE consistently looks for opportunities to strengthen its programs and operations in alignment with New Mexico business incubator certification standards.

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