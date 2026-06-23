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South Kingstown Athletic Fields Closed June 23

Due to current field conditions and anticipated weather, South Kingstown Parks and Recreation has closed all South Kingstown athletic fields for Tuesday, June 23, 2026. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of participants and help protect field conditions.

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South Kingstown Athletic Fields Closed June 23

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